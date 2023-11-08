Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    The GOP Is About to See How Bad Abortion Is for Them in 2024

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 ,
    The GOP Is About to See How Bad Abortion Is for Them in 2024

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    Three state elections on Tuesday are offering something invaluable a year before the 2024 contests: the first real glimpse of just how toxic an issue abortion remains for the Republican Party.

    In Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia—all of which are holding fiercely contested elections for statewide offices, legislatures, and ballot initiatives—the results will not only have major implications for abortion access but for how Republicans will navigate this critical issue ahead of 2024.

    What happens in these states—two red, one purplish—could push Republicans to one of two conclusions.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    The US Army needs tanks to win a war in the Pacific, but it knows the Abrams isn’t the right tank for the job

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy