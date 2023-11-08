Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Biden’s Swing State Poll Numbers Are Horrifically Bad

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , ,
    Biden’s Swing State Poll Numbers Are Horrifically Bad

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Republicans are poised to nominate a presidential candidate who has been impeached twice and indicted four times. And… incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden is currently losing to him?

    This is the state of affairs, according to new battleground state polls by The New York Times and Siena College showing Biden trailing Donald Trump in five of the six most important swing states.

    To be sure, we are still over a year (and a gazillion news cycles) out from the general election. But the stakes are even higher than normal. Trump has promised retribution and appears to be gearing up to weaponize the Justice Department if he is re-elected.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Nearly a dozen women sue Las Vegas plastic surgery practice after its systems were hacked and their naked photos were posted online

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Amazon Business is a model tailored for entrepreneurs and companies

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy