Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer stun in matching ensembles as they judge the Melbourne Cup’s Fashions in the Field event

The Spencer sisters stepped out in stunning color-coordinated red ensembles as they attended the Melbourne Cup.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, who are Princess Diana’s nieces, were invited to judge the competitors in the racing event’s Fashions in the Field competition.

The socialite twins, both 31, looked effortlessly chic in matching dresses, which they teamed with demure headpieces.

Fashions in the Field sees hundreds of people take part each year in the hope of being crowned ‘best dressed’ and ‘best suited’. It takes place before the start of the horse race.

The Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne has been held on the first Tuesday in November since 1876.

Lady Amelia Spencer (left), musician Delta Goodrem (center left), model Adut Adech (center right) and Lady Eliza Spencer (right) at the Fashions in the Field event

Lady Amelia donned a short skater style dress with a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves.

She paired the dress with red stilettos and a floral headband, with her blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Lady Eliza opted for an ankle-length, off-the-shoulder red dress, with a front slit.

To complete her outfit, Lady Eliza wore a thin gold headpiece that came down over her face and a pair of “barely there” heels. She wore her hair down in a sleek style, tucked behind her ears.

Both sisters kept their makeup clean and minimal, opting for a natural pink lip color and nude eye makeup.

The twins’ appearance comes after they attended a fashion show marking the 50th anniversary of designer Marc Cain GmbH in Bodelshausen in September.

And it seems the Spencer sisters love color coordinating, as they were both photographed in pink ensembles at the time.

Amelia brightened up the room in hot pink culottes and a matching blue and magenta silk blouse tucked in at the waist.

To accessorize, she held a bag that popped over her pearly white manicure.

Elsewhere, Eliza was the picture of sophistication in a pastel pink dress, which featured cape-like detailing along the shoulders.

Adding a touch of glitter, she paired the simple yet elegant dress with a silver clutch and heels.

The late Princess Diana’s nieces showed off their elegant style as they posed for photos at the glamorous venue and enjoyed a fashion show.

Both sisters pulled their blonde tresses back into a chic bun and kept their makeup clean and minimal. In photo with Léonie Hanne

They sat front row at the fashion show and were joined by Diane Kruger, who they could see sharing a smile with at the event.

Their outing came after the Spencer family marked the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death the day before, on August 31.

Lady Eliza previously admitted that neither twin had any idea of ​​Diana’s impact on the world until years after her death.

“We always knew her as our aunt,” she told Tatler in 2021, adding that she remembers her as “incredibly warm, motherly and loving.”

“Growing up in South Africa, I really had no idea how important she was in the world until I was much older… She always made an effort to connect with us when we were children and had a talent for reading children’s hearts.”