Oscar Contenders ‘Zone of Interest,’ ‘Io Capitano,’ ‘Fallen Leaves’ Among 2023 European Film Award Nominees

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Harrowing Holocaust drama by Jonathan Glazer The zone of interest leads the nominations for this year’s European Film Awards (EFAs), picking up five nods, including best film and best director, in nominations announced via video on Tuesday.

Zone of interestthe British official entry for the 2024 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, also scored EFA nominations for Best Screenwriter for Glazer, and Best Actress and Best Actor nominations for leads Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel.

Hüller will compete against herself in the best actress category after receiving a second EFA nomination for her leading role in Justine Triet’s courtroom drama Anatomy of a fall. The Palme d’Or winner received four EFA nominations, including best European film, best director for Triet and best screenplay for Triet and co-writer Arthur Harari.

Other nominees for best European film include Matteo Garrone’s refugee drama Io Capitano from Italy, and the Finnish romantic drama by Aki Kaurismäki Fallen leavesofficial Oscar entries from their respective countries, alongside those of Agnieszka Holland Green bordera black-and-white film about the fate of migrants trapped at the border between Poland and Belarus. Green border came under fire from Poland’s previous far-right government – ​​Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro compared the film to ‘Nazi propaganda’ – and was not selected for the Oscar race.

Holland, Kaurismäki and Garrone all received nominations for best director, alongside Glazer and Triet.

Against Hüller in the race for best actress, Fallen Leaves star Alma Pöysti and Leonie Benesch will play an educator under pressure in İlker Çatak’s The teachers’ roomGerman 2024 Oscar hopeful Mia McKenna-Bruce for Molly Manning Walker’s How to have sexand Eka Chavleishvili for her leading role in Elene Naveriani’s Georgian drama Blackbird Blackbird Blackbird.

Next Zone leading man Christian Friedel, among other contenders for best actor Fallen leaves‘ Jussi Vatanen, Mads Mikkelsen for Nikolaj Arcel The promised landJosh O’Connor for Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimeraand Thomas Schubert for Christian Petzold’s A fire.

Molly Manning Walkers How to have sexthe transgender drama by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren 20,000 species of bees, The silent migration from Malene Choi, the Croatian drama by Juraj Lerotić Safe placePhilip Sotnychenko’s La Palisiadaand Stéphan Castang’s microaggression thriller Vincent must die were all nominated for the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI for best feature film debut.

The 4,600 members of the European Film Academy voted on this year’s nominations, based on “the outstanding quality of each film” and reflecting the European Film Academy’s diversity and inclusion standards. The winners of the 2023 European Film Awards will be announced on December 9 in Berlin.

Complete list of nominees for the European Film Award 2023

European film

Anatomy of a fall, dir. Justine Triet

Fallen leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismaki

Green border, dir. Agnieszka Holland

Io Capitano, dir. Matteo Garrone

The zone of interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer

European documentary

Apollonia, Apollonia, dir. Leah Glob

Four daughters, dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Motherland, dir. Hanna Badziaka, Alexander Mihalkovich

On the Adamantines, dir. Nicholas Philibert

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, dir. Anna Tips

European director

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a fall

Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen leaves

Agnieszka Holland for Green border

Matteo Garrone for Io Capitano

Jonathan Glazer for The zone of interest

European actress

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a fall

Eka Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackbird

Alma Pöysti in Fallen leaves

Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to have sex

Leonie Benesch in The teachers’ room

Sandra Hüller in The zone of interest

European actor

Thomas Schubert in A fire

Jussi Vatanen in Fallen leaves

Enter Josh O’Connor La Chimera

Mads Mikkelsen in The promised land

Christian Friedel in The zone of interest

European screenwriter

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a fall

Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen leaves

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland for Green border

İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker The teachers’ room

Jonathan Glazer for The zone of interest

European discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

20,000 species of beesdir, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

How to have sex, dir. Molly Manning Walker

La Palisiada, dir. Philip Sotnychenko

Safe place, dir. Juraj Lerotic

The silent migration, dir. Malene Choi

Vincent must die, dir. Stephan Castang

European animated film

A girl’s greyhound, dir. Enzo d’Alo

Chicken for Linda!, dir. Chiara Malta, Sebastien Laudenbach

Robot dreams, dir. Pablo Berger

The amazing Maurits, dir. Toby Genkel

White plastic canopy, dir. Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó

European short film

27, dir. Flora Anna Buda

Aqueronte, dir. Manuel Munoz Rivas

So vividly daydreaming about our Spanish holiday, dir. Christian Aviles

Flores Del Otro patio, dir. Jorge Cadena

Hardly any work, dir. Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf