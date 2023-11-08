Oscar Contenders ‘Zone of Interest,’ ‘Io Capitano,’ ‘Fallen Leaves’ Among 2023 European Film Award Nominees

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Harrowing Holocaust drama by Jonathan Glazer The zone of interest leads the nominations for this year’s European Film Awards (EFAs), picking up five nods, including best film and best director, in nominations announced via video on Tuesday.
Zone of interestthe British official entry for the 2024 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, also scored EFA nominations for Best Screenwriter for Glazer, and Best Actress and Best Actor nominations for leads Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel.
Hüller will compete against herself in the best actress category after receiving a second EFA nomination for her leading role in Justine Triet’s courtroom drama Anatomy of a fall. The Palme d’Or winner received four EFA nominations, including best European film, best director for Triet and best screenplay for Triet and co-writer Arthur Harari.
Other nominees for best European film include Matteo Garrone’s refugee drama Io Capitano from Italy, and the Finnish romantic drama by Aki Kaurismäki Fallen leavesofficial Oscar entries from their respective countries, alongside those of Agnieszka Holland Green bordera black-and-white film about the fate of migrants trapped at the border between Poland and Belarus. Green border came under fire from Poland’s previous far-right government – Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro compared the film to ‘Nazi propaganda’ – and was not selected for the Oscar race.
Holland, Kaurismäki and Garrone all received nominations for best director, alongside Glazer and Triet.
Against Hüller in the race for best actress, Fallen Leaves star Alma Pöysti and Leonie Benesch will play an educator under pressure in İlker Çatak’s The teachers’ roomGerman 2024 Oscar hopeful Mia McKenna-Bruce for Molly Manning Walker’s How to have sexand Eka Chavleishvili for her leading role in Elene Naveriani’s Georgian drama Blackbird Blackbird Blackbird.
Next Zone leading man Christian Friedel, among other contenders for best actor Fallen leaves‘ Jussi Vatanen, Mads Mikkelsen for Nikolaj Arcel The promised landJosh O’Connor for Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimeraand Thomas Schubert for Christian Petzold’s A fire.
Molly Manning Walkers How to have sexthe transgender drama by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren 20,000 species of bees, The silent migration from Malene Choi, the Croatian drama by Juraj Lerotić Safe placePhilip Sotnychenko’s La Palisiadaand Stéphan Castang’s microaggression thriller Vincent must die were all nominated for the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI for best feature film debut.
The 4,600 members of the European Film Academy voted on this year’s nominations, based on “the outstanding quality of each film” and reflecting the European Film Academy’s diversity and inclusion standards. The winners of the 2023 European Film Awards will be announced on December 9 in Berlin.
Complete list of nominees for the European Film Award 2023
European film
Anatomy of a fall, dir. Justine Triet
Fallen leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismaki
Green border, dir. Agnieszka Holland
Io Capitano, dir. Matteo Garrone
The zone of interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer
European documentary
Apollonia, Apollonia, dir. Leah Glob
Four daughters, dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
Motherland, dir. Hanna Badziaka, Alexander Mihalkovich
On the Adamantines, dir. Nicholas Philibert
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, dir. Anna Tips
European director
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a fall
Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen leaves
Agnieszka Holland for Green border
Matteo Garrone for Io Capitano
Jonathan Glazer for The zone of interest
European actress
Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a fall
Eka Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackbird
Alma Pöysti in Fallen leaves
Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to have sex
Leonie Benesch in The teachers’ room
Sandra Hüller in The zone of interest
European actor
Thomas Schubert in A fire
Jussi Vatanen in Fallen leaves
Enter Josh O’Connor La Chimera
Mads Mikkelsen in The promised land
Christian Friedel in The zone of interest
European screenwriter
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a fall
Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen leaves
Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland for Green border
İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker The teachers’ room
Jonathan Glazer for The zone of interest
European discovery – Prix FIPRESCI
20,000 species of beesdir, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
How to have sex, dir. Molly Manning Walker
La Palisiada, dir. Philip Sotnychenko
Safe place, dir. Juraj Lerotic
The silent migration, dir. Malene Choi
Vincent must die, dir. Stephan Castang
European animated film
A girl’s greyhound, dir. Enzo d’Alo
Chicken for Linda!, dir. Chiara Malta, Sebastien Laudenbach
Robot dreams, dir. Pablo Berger
The amazing Maurits, dir. Toby Genkel
White plastic canopy, dir. Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
European short film
27, dir. Flora Anna Buda
Aqueronte, dir. Manuel Munoz Rivas
So vividly daydreaming about our Spanish holiday, dir. Christian Aviles
Flores Del Otro patio, dir. Jorge Cadena
Hardly any work, dir. Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf
