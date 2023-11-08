Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken seeks G7 unity over Israel-Hamas war

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shifted his intense diplomacy on the Israel-Hamas war to Asia on Tuesday with an appeal for the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies to forge consensus on how to deal with the crisis.

    As he and his G7 counterparts began two days of talks in Japan, Blinken said it was critically important for the group to show unity as it has over Russia#39;s war in Ukraine and other major issues and prevent existing differences on Gaza from deepening.

    ldquo;This is a very important moment as well for the G7 to come together in the face of this crisis and to speak, as we do, with one clear voice,rdquo; Blinken told Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, shortly after talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy