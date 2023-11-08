Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israel offers Palestinians in Gaza City ‘corridor to flee south’

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Israeli occupation forces have told the residents of Gaza City to leave and move south, adding that they will allow those wishing to do so to travel, on foot, along the Salahuddin Road between 10am and 2pm local time.

    In a tweet published on X at 10.47 local time, Arabic spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee wrote: ldquo;today the IDF will once again allow passage on the Salah al-Din Road between 10:00 AM and 14:00 PM. For your safety, take this next opportunity to move south beyond Wadi Gaza.rdquo;

    ldquo;Many of you are doing this at this hour, as you can see in the attached photos that were taken a short while ago,rdquo; he added, attaching video footage of hundreds of people walking along a road with their arms up in surrender. This footage could not be independently verified.

    ldquo;If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions.rdquo;

    Israel has, on more than one occasion over the last month, targeted Palestinians trying to flee northern Gaza following instruction from the occupation forces.–agenciesnbsp;

