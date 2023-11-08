WAFA: WAFA correspondent and his family killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

NNA – Mohammad Abu Hasira, a news correspondent for the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA),nbsp;was killed, while another correspondentnbsp;Mohammad Hamouda,nbsp;was injured, as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted their homes in Gaza City.

Abu Hasira was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house located near the fishermenrsquo;s port west of Gaza City, which killednbsp;him and 42 members of his family, including his sons and brothers.

A few days ago, Mohammad Hamouda was injured in an Israeli bombing of his house, whilenbsp;a number of his family members were injured, including his wife, who lost her left eye, and his eldest son, Ahmed, 22, whose leg was amputated.–WAFA

==========R.H.