Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Grenade Given as a Birthday Gift Kills Top Ukraine Army Adviser in Bizarre Accident

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Grenade Given as a Birthday Gift Kills Top Ukraine Army Adviser in Bizarre Accident

    Sonmez via Getty Images

    A close adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died in an apparent accident Monday when a grenade that he’d been given as a birthday present exploded, local officials said.

    Major Hennadiy Chastiakov, an assistant to General Valery Zaluzhny, was celebrating his 39th birthday when he showed his family gifts he’d received from colleagues. Chastiakov’s son, 13, was handling the grenade when disaster struck.

    “First, the son took the ammunition and started turning the ring,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in an account of the death based on preliminary investigations posted on Telegram. “Then the serviceman took the grenade from the child and pulled out the ring, provoking a tragic explosion.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy