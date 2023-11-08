I had my boyfriend’s name tattooed on my forehead – people say I’ll regret it, but it’s my way of showing I love him

<!–

An influencer who got her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead has hit back at those who said she would regret it.

Polish-born Ana Stanskovsky, who currently lives in Bali, shocked her 587,000 TikTok followers when she posted a video revealing her bold new ink.

The video titled “My New Face Tattoo” showed the influencer in a body modification workshop, apparently wearing her boyfriend Kevin’s name permanently on her head in huge black cursive letters.

He zoomed in on the artist examining the stencil and Ana writhing in pain before rushing to the mirror and exclaiming, “Is it done?” Okay, let’s see. Oh my God, I love it. Wow, Kevin will love this

She ended the clip by asking her followers, “Do you think he’ll like it?”

The video has already been viewed by more than 14.7 million people, with commenters unsure whether the bold tattoo is real or not – and those who think it is are warning her she will regret it.

One user wrote, “Nooooooo, this is probably a joke,” while another asked, “what if he breaks up with you, what will happen?”

Someone joked: “I don’t know who Kevin is anymore, but wherever you are…Run!”

Skeptical viewers responded: “Surely it’s not real” and “People who think it’s real have obviously never had a tattoo.”

However, another responded by saying: “I’m covered in tattoos and it looks real to me.”

One surprised commenter wrote: “I was waiting for them to say it’s just a prank, but they never did.”

Shortly after the clip gained attention, Ana decided to respond to the hate, making another video in response to the comment: “Wow, you’re going to regret this one day.”

The influencer told viewers: “Everyone tells me I’m going to regret this and every time I look in the mirror I’m just in love.”

The influencer told viewers that despite the backlash, every time she looks in the mirror she is “in love.”

“I’m in love with tattooing and I’m in love with my boyfriend,” she said. “I think if you really love someone you just gotta show it, you know, you just gotta prove it.

“So I think if your girlfriend doesn’t want to tattoo your name on her face, you just need to find a new girlfriend because I don’t think she likes you.”

“That’s how you show your love, you know.”

“I know a lot of you said I was going to regret it and what would happen if we broke up and all that, all that horrible stuff and I just want to say that’s how I express my feelings, so if I love someone, I do that.

“I love it, I will definitely never regret it. How can I regret this? It’s beautiful.’

However, some fans are still not convinced and commented, “Wait.” Wasn’t it a joke? and ‘is this really real???!!!’

Ana did a third video which showed her eating at a restaurant, with her new tattoo still brandished on her head.

She said: “I don’t know why people don’t believe me, this tattoo is real. I’m literally eating my spaghetti in a restaurant.

One viewer wrote sarcastically: “Great decision here. I don’t see how you could ever regret that.

Others added, “Okay, but we need to see this Kevin” and “We need some feedback on what your boyfriend thought.”