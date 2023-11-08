LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital successfully conducted a Live Drill Reinforcing Emergency Preparedness plan

NNA – LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital has organized a livenbsp;drill to reinforce its Emergency preparedness plan.

The primary objective of this drill is to train the medical centerrsquo;s nbsp;dedicated team of physicians, nurses, staff, and stakeholders on executing the set Emergency Preparedness Plan in the event of any potential war or disaster scenario.

With a focus on enhancing our emergency response protocols, the life drill will familiarize participants with different codes of alerts and zones to effectively accommodate casualties based on the severity of their injuries.nbsp;

The drill involved approximately 100 mock disaster or war casualties, who have be transported to the LAUMC-RH Emergency Department by Red Cross ambulances or on foot.

One of the key aspects of this exercise is to train and assess the coordination and integration among various teams, particularly:nbsp;

bull;nbsp;The Command Center Team,nbsp;

bull;nbsp;The Incident Command Team,nbsp;

bull;nbsp;TheCasualties Coordinators Team.nbsp;

By keeping their teams prepared and well-equipped to perform efficiently under emergency situations, LAUMC-RH reinforces its commitment to providing medical services to the community with care and excellence.

Mr. Sami Rizk declarednbsp;:nbsp;laquo;nbsp;a live drill is for us the best and mostnbsp;efficient training to test our readiness at all levelsnbsp;for any eventual disaster or massnbsp;casualties.nbsp;raquo;

The Hospital CMO,nbsp;Dr.Adnan Awde commented on the livenbsp;drillnbsp;sayingnbsp;:nbsp;ldquo;this exercise is essential for us tonbsp;be ready to attend for massnbsp;casualtiesnbsp;andnbsp;respondnbsp;efficientlynbsp;to the different received injuries.

Last but not least, Dr. Georges Ghanem, Deputy CEO for strategy and development at LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital said: nbsp;quot;Our utmost priority is the safety of our patients and staff.nbsp;This livenbsp;drill represents a significant opportunity for us to assess and further enhance our emergency response protocols, ensuring the preparedness and efficiency of our hospital in dealing with emergency situations.nbsp;Preparedness is to know exactly what they have to do in a specific critical timequot;

Participating in this drill not only contributes to the overall safety of LAUMC-RH facility, but also offers a unique opportunity for individuals to gain meaningful insights into the medical emergency management process. It is an occasion to familiarize themselves with thenbsp;organizationrsquo;snbsp;Emergency Preparedness Plan and understand the roles and responsibilities of different teams involved.

LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital would like to extend its gratitude to the participants, including the Red Cross, for their collaboration and support in making this life drill a success.

