Thursday, November 9, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Session by the Youth and Sports Committee headed by MP Simon Abi Ramia to discuss the emerging problems at the level of the Lebanese Olympic Committee and the reason behind the cancellation of Decree No. 11340 dated 5/29/2023, which required accepting an in-kind donation provided by the Arab Volunteer Union, based in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Rally organized by the Press and Editors Syndicate in solidarity with Lebanese and Palestinian journalists and their children, in front of the Martyrsrsquo; Statue, downtown Beirut.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.