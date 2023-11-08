Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, November 8, 2023

    Nov 7, 2023

    Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Session by the Finance and Budget Committee headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to follow up on the study of the 2024 state budget.nbsp;

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Sit-in at the invitation of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, in front of the United Nations headquarters in central Beirut – ESCWA.nbsp;

    12:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the Skills Development Center at the Holy Spirit University – Kaslik.nbsp;

    5:00nbsp; pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Charity dinner by the Bahraini Society for Womenrsquo;s Development, under the slogan ldquo;Gaza deserves life nbsp;to support the brothers in Gazardquo; at the Golden Tulip Hotel.nbsp;

