MEA: Extra flights to Jeddah and Riyadh

NNA – Middle East Airlines ndash; Air Liban announces that it will be operating extra morning flights (in addition to the current night flights) to Jeddah and Riyadh as per the following schedule:

Days

Arrival

Departure

To

From

Flight

Thursdays amp; Sundays from 9 November till 5 December

11:40

8:25

Riyadh

Beirut

ME424

14:15

12:40

Beirut

Riyadh

ME425

Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 November till 5 December

12:25

8:55

Jeddah

Beirut

ME364

14:55

13:25

Beirut

Jeddah

ME365

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;– Public Relations Department-Middle East Airlines

nbsp;

=========================