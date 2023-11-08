MEA: Extra flights to Jeddah and Riyadh

NNA – Middle East Airlines ndash; Air Liban announces that it will be operating extra morning flights (in addition to the current night flights) to Jeddah and Riyadh as per the following schedule:
Days
Arrival
Departure
To
From
Flight
Thursdays amp; Sundays from 9 November till 5 December
11:40
8:25
Riyadh
Beirut
ME424
14:15
12:40
Beirut
Riyadh
ME425
Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 November till 5 December
12:25
8:55
Jeddah
Beirut
ME364
14:55
13:25
Beirut
Jeddah
ME365
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;– Public Relations Department-Middle East Airlines
nbsp;
=========================