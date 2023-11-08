Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    MEA: Extra flights to Jeddah and Riyadh

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Middle East Airlines ndash; Air Liban announces that it will be operating extra morning flights (in addition to the current night flights) to Jeddah and Riyadh as per the following schedule:

    Days

    Arrival

    Departure

    To

    From

    Flight

    Thursdays amp; Sundays from 9 November till 5 December

    11:40

    8:25

    Riyadh

    Beirut

    ME424

    14:15

    12:40

    Beirut

    Riyadh

    ME425

    Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 November till 5 December

    12:25

    8:55

    Jeddah

    Beirut

    ME364

    14:55

    13:25

    Beirut

    Jeddah

    ME365

    nbsp;– Public Relations Department-Middle East Airlines

    By

