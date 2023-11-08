Roger Waters Wrongly Says Hamas Oct. 7 Attack May Have Been ‘False Flag’

via YouTube

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters says the world doesn’t really know “what actually happened” when Hamas unleashed their unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, but he’s not convinced it wasn’t a “false flag operation.”

Speaking to journalist Glenn Greenwald in a recent interview, Waters appeared to cast doubt on the civilian death toll and Hamas’ role in the massacre, first saying there’s “something very fishy” about the Israeli military being so caught off guard and then claiming “we don’t know what [Hamas] did do” during the invasion.

“If war crimes were committed, I condemn them,” he said, claiming the massacre “was thrown out of all proportion by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies.”

