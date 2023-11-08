Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Harry and Meghan Angrily Deny They Were Invited to King Charles’ 75th Birthday

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dramatically reignited their feud with the royal family Tuesday, breaking cover to openly deny claims they had “snubbed” the king by turning down an invite to his 75th birthday celebrations, with a spokesperson saying there had been “no contact” made with them by the palace.

    Britain’s Sunday Times reported reported this weekend that Harry had turned down an invite to King Charles’ birthday this month with a friend of Charles quoted as saying: “He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”

    However in an inflammatory response to the article, an official spokesperson for the couple hit back at the claims telling the Daily Mails website: “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

