NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, accompanied by the military attacheacute;, Colonel Pilot Ian Goold.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in the country and developments on the southern border.nbsp;

———————- L.Y

