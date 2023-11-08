Red Sea Film Fest Reveals 26 Projects for Souk Market

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the 26 projects selected as part of this year’s Red Sea Souk Market, taking place from December 2 to 5.

“The Red Sea Souk Project Market will showcase 26 feature projects from across the Arab and African region, providing a first opportunity for the industry audience to connect and build future opportunities with these projects,” organizers said on Tuesday.

Part of the selection are 12 “Red Sea Lodge” projects developed during the year through workshops and in collaboration with the Torino Film Lab. Four of them will be awarded annual Red Sea Lodge production prizes of $50,000 each.

All 26 projects on the market will compete for cash prizes from the Red Sea Fund, which will be awarded by an international jury of producers. They are worth $35,000 for development, $25,000 for the jury special mention and $100,000 for production.

Meanwhile, the Work-in-Progress Showcase will take six films from independent filmmakers into post-production and present them to distributors, producers, buyers, financiers and festival programmers to enable possible future collaborations and bring these films to audiences. . All selected films in the Work-in-Progress Showcase will compete for the $30,000 Red Sea Souk Post-Production Award and the $10,000 Special Jury Mention.

Given the market’s aim to “highlight the diverse range of talent representing the Middle East and North Africa region’s bold new film production,” the Souk will culminate with a Talent Days program on December 6 and 7, “ with new regional talent and short filmmakers, an opportunity to connect with industry experts.”

Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Managing Director of RSIFF, said: “We are delighted to host the Red Sea Souk for the third year as part of the Red Sea IFF and to showcase some of the most innovative, inspiring new talent from the Arab and African region. to show. The Red Sea Souk marketplace provides a vital and crucial platform dedicated to introducing new stories to international audiences. The Souk continues to support international connections between the region’s key players and talents and develop opportunities for those early in their careers. With the addition of financial and in-kind prizes from our generous partners, the future of creativity in filmmaking will be further strengthened.”

The Red Sea 360° industry events program brings together film professionals for a series of workshops, panels and sessions. The first speakers announced on Tuesday include Karim Zreik from the US, Tima Al Shomali, writer-director from Jordan, Woo-Sik Seo, producer at Barunson C&C in South Korea, Malek Nejer, animation director at Myrkott in Saudi Arabia and Diego Ramírez Schrempp, producer at Dynamo in Colombia.

View the projects selected for the Red Sea Souk Project Market below.

A CHILDHOOD, by Scandar Copti

Hybrid creative documentary animation

Palestine, France

DJELIYA, MEMORY OF MANDING, by Boubacar Sangaré

Creative documentary

Burkina Faso

LOVE CONQUERS ALL, by Danielle Arbid

Lebanon, France

MADNESS AND HONEY DAYS, by Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradji

Iraq, Canada

MIRACLE IN CELL NO.7, by Dina Amer

Lebanon, UAE

NOSTALGIA: A STORY IN THE FIRST CHAPTERS, by Ameer Fakher Eldin

Syria, Germany, Italy

SADNESS, by Emmanuela Lalanga

1st feature

Central African Republic, France, Republic of Congo

SELFLESS, by Meriem Mesraoua

1st feature

Algeria, France, Qatar

TANZANITE, by Kantarama Gahigiri

1st feature

Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Switzerland

THE RETURN OF THE PRODIGAL SON, by Rani Massalha

Egypt, Tunisia, France

THE STRANGER, by Gaya Jiji

Syria, France

THE TREASURE, by Abdellah Taïa

Morocco

THREE DAYS 1/3, by Rakan Mayasi

1st feature

Palestine, Lebanon, USA, Belgium

WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES, I SEE YOUR EYES, by Sameh Alaa

1st feature

Egypt

The Red Sea Lodge Projects

AN ENDLESS NIGHT, by Mohamed Kassaby

1st feature

Egypt

BLACK SNAKE, by Naishe Nyambaya

1st feature

Zimbabwe

ON HASNAA’S SIDE, by Amaal Youssif

1st feature

Saudi Arabia

FANTASTIC STORY, by Vincho Nchogu

1st feature

Nigeria

IN THE BEGINNING IT IS THE END of Ghadeer Binabbas

Saudi Arabia

MECCA, BERLIN, by Mujtaba Saeed & Ghiath Al Mhitawi

1st feature

Saudi Arabia/UAE/Germany

MY FATHER MURDERED BOURGUIBA, by Fatma Riahi & Louai Haffar

2nd feature film Documentary

Tunis/Qatar

TEMPORARY LIVES, by Wessam Hachicho

1st feature

France/Norway/Syria

THE GIRL AND THE MISSING BED, by Samer Battikhi

1st feature

Jordan/Lebanon

THE MIDDLE, by Sarah Almuneef

1st feature

Saudi Arabia/France

THE NIGHT WHISPER, by Lina Mahmoud

1st feature

Saudi Arabia

THE SUN SEES EVERYTHING, by Wissam Tanios

2nd characteristic

Lebanon

The work-in-progress showcase of the Red Sea Souk

ANIMAL, by Emma Benestan

Algeria, France, Belgium

MEN IN THE SUN, by Mahdi Fleifel

Palestine, Great Britain, Greece, Netherlands, France, Germany

MY SEMBA, by Hugo Salvaterra

1st feature

Angola

RED TOAD, by Lotfi Achour

Tunisia, France, Belgium, Poland

Getting Up at Night, by Nelson Makengo

1st feature film, creative documentary

Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso

YUNAN, by Ameer Fakher Eldin

Palestine, Germany, Canada, Italy, Jordan