    Red Sea Film Fest Reveals 26 Projects for Souk Market

    By

    Nov 7, 2023
    Red Sea Film Fest Reveals 26 Projects for Souk Market

    The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the 26 projects selected as part of this year’s Red Sea Souk Market, taking place from December 2 to 5.

    “The Red Sea Souk Project Market will showcase 26 feature projects from across the Arab and African region, providing a first opportunity for the industry audience to connect and build future opportunities with these projects,” organizers said on Tuesday.

    Part of the selection are 12 “Red Sea Lodge” projects developed during the year through workshops and in collaboration with the Torino Film Lab. Four of them will be awarded annual Red Sea Lodge production prizes of $50,000 each.

    All 26 projects on the market will compete for cash prizes from the Red Sea Fund, which will be awarded by an international jury of producers. They are worth $35,000 for development, $25,000 for the jury special mention and $100,000 for production.

    Meanwhile, the Work-in-Progress Showcase will take six films from independent filmmakers into post-production and present them to distributors, producers, buyers, financiers and festival programmers to enable possible future collaborations and bring these films to audiences. . All selected films in the Work-in-Progress Showcase will compete for the $30,000 Red Sea Souk Post-Production Award and the $10,000 Special Jury Mention.

    Given the market’s aim to “highlight the diverse range of talent representing the Middle East and North Africa region’s bold new film production,” the Souk will culminate with a Talent Days program on December 6 and 7, “ with new regional talent and short filmmakers, an opportunity to connect with industry experts.”

    Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Managing Director of RSIFF, said: “We are delighted to host the Red Sea Souk for the third year as part of the Red Sea IFF and to showcase some of the most innovative, inspiring new talent from the Arab and African region. to show. The Red Sea Souk marketplace provides a vital and crucial platform dedicated to introducing new stories to international audiences. The Souk continues to support international connections between the region’s key players and talents and develop opportunities for those early in their careers. With the addition of financial and in-kind prizes from our generous partners, the future of creativity in filmmaking will be further strengthened.”

    The Red Sea 360° industry events program brings together film professionals for a series of workshops, panels and sessions. The first speakers announced on Tuesday include Karim Zreik from the US, Tima Al Shomali, writer-director from Jordan, Woo-Sik Seo, producer at Barunson C&C in South Korea, Malek Nejer, animation director at Myrkott in Saudi Arabia and Diego Ramírez Schrempp, producer at Dynamo in Colombia.

    View the projects selected for the Red Sea Souk Project Market below.

    A CHILDHOOD, by Scandar Copti
    Hybrid creative documentary animation
    Palestine, France

    DJELIYA, MEMORY OF MANDING, by Boubacar Sangaré
    Creative documentary
    Burkina Faso

    LOVE CONQUERS ALL, by Danielle Arbid
    Lebanon, France

    MADNESS AND HONEY DAYS, by Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradji
    Iraq, Canada

    MIRACLE IN CELL NO.7, by Dina Amer
    Lebanon, UAE

    NOSTALGIA: A STORY IN THE FIRST CHAPTERS, by Ameer Fakher Eldin
    Syria, Germany, Italy

    SADNESS, by Emmanuela Lalanga
    1st feature
    Central African Republic, France, Republic of Congo

    SELFLESS, by Meriem Mesraoua
    1st feature
    Algeria, France, Qatar

    TANZANITE, by Kantarama Gahigiri
    1st feature
    Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Switzerland

    THE RETURN OF THE PRODIGAL SON, by Rani Massalha
    Egypt, Tunisia, France

    THE STRANGER, by Gaya Jiji
    Syria, France

    THE TREASURE, by Abdellah Taïa
    Morocco

    THREE DAYS 1/3, by Rakan Mayasi
    1st feature
    Palestine, Lebanon, USA, Belgium

    WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES, I SEE YOUR EYES, by Sameh Alaa
    1st feature
    Egypt

    The Red Sea Lodge Projects
    AN ENDLESS NIGHT, by Mohamed Kassaby
    1st feature
    Egypt

    BLACK SNAKE, by Naishe Nyambaya
    1st feature
    Zimbabwe

    ON HASNAA’S SIDE, by Amaal Youssif
    1st feature
    Saudi Arabia

    FANTASTIC STORY, by Vincho Nchogu
    1st feature
    Nigeria

    IN THE BEGINNING IT IS THE END of Ghadeer Binabbas
    Saudi Arabia

    MECCA, BERLIN, by Mujtaba Saeed & Ghiath Al Mhitawi
    1st feature
    Saudi Arabia/UAE/Germany

    MY FATHER MURDERED BOURGUIBA, by Fatma Riahi & Louai Haffar
    2nd feature film Documentary
    Tunis/Qatar

    TEMPORARY LIVES, by Wessam Hachicho
    1st feature
    France/Norway/Syria

    THE GIRL AND THE MISSING BED, by Samer Battikhi
    1st feature
    Jordan/Lebanon

    THE MIDDLE, by Sarah Almuneef
    1st feature
    Saudi Arabia/France
    THE NIGHT WHISPER, by Lina Mahmoud
    1st feature
    Saudi Arabia

    THE SUN SEES EVERYTHING, by Wissam Tanios
    2nd characteristic
    Lebanon

    The work-in-progress showcase of the Red Sea Souk

    ANIMAL, by Emma Benestan
    Algeria, France, Belgium

    MEN IN THE SUN, by Mahdi Fleifel
    Palestine, Great Britain, Greece, Netherlands, France, Germany

    MY SEMBA, by Hugo Salvaterra
    1st feature
    Angola

    RED TOAD, by Lotfi Achour
    Tunisia, France, Belgium, Poland

    Getting Up at Night, by Nelson Makengo
    1st feature film, creative documentary
    Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso

    YUNAN, by Ameer Fakher Eldin
    Palestine, Germany, Canada, Italy, Jordan

