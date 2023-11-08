Red Sea Film Fest Reveals 26 Projects for Souk Market

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the 26 projects selected as part of this year’s Red Sea Souk Market, taking place from December 2 to 5.
“The Red Sea Souk Project Market will showcase 26 feature projects from across the Arab and African region, providing a first opportunity for the industry audience to connect and build future opportunities with these projects,” organizers said on Tuesday.
Part of the selection are 12 “Red Sea Lodge” projects developed during the year through workshops and in collaboration with the Torino Film Lab. Four of them will be awarded annual Red Sea Lodge production prizes of $50,000 each.
All 26 projects on the market will compete for cash prizes from the Red Sea Fund, which will be awarded by an international jury of producers. They are worth $35,000 for development, $25,000 for the jury special mention and $100,000 for production.
Meanwhile, the Work-in-Progress Showcase will take six films from independent filmmakers into post-production and present them to distributors, producers, buyers, financiers and festival programmers to enable possible future collaborations and bring these films to audiences. . All selected films in the Work-in-Progress Showcase will compete for the $30,000 Red Sea Souk Post-Production Award and the $10,000 Special Jury Mention.
Given the market’s aim to “highlight the diverse range of talent representing the Middle East and North Africa region’s bold new film production,” the Souk will culminate with a Talent Days program on December 6 and 7, “ with new regional talent and short filmmakers, an opportunity to connect with industry experts.”
Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Managing Director of RSIFF, said: “We are delighted to host the Red Sea Souk for the third year as part of the Red Sea IFF and to showcase some of the most innovative, inspiring new talent from the Arab and African region. to show. The Red Sea Souk marketplace provides a vital and crucial platform dedicated to introducing new stories to international audiences. The Souk continues to support international connections between the region’s key players and talents and develop opportunities for those early in their careers. With the addition of financial and in-kind prizes from our generous partners, the future of creativity in filmmaking will be further strengthened.”
The Red Sea 360° industry events program brings together film professionals for a series of workshops, panels and sessions. The first speakers announced on Tuesday include Karim Zreik from the US, Tima Al Shomali, writer-director from Jordan, Woo-Sik Seo, producer at Barunson C&C in South Korea, Malek Nejer, animation director at Myrkott in Saudi Arabia and Diego Ramírez Schrempp, producer at Dynamo in Colombia.
View the projects selected for the Red Sea Souk Project Market below.
A CHILDHOOD, by Scandar Copti
Hybrid creative documentary animation
Palestine, France
DJELIYA, MEMORY OF MANDING, by Boubacar Sangaré
Creative documentary
Burkina Faso
LOVE CONQUERS ALL, by Danielle Arbid
Lebanon, France
MADNESS AND HONEY DAYS, by Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradji
Iraq, Canada
MIRACLE IN CELL NO.7, by Dina Amer
Lebanon, UAE
NOSTALGIA: A STORY IN THE FIRST CHAPTERS, by Ameer Fakher Eldin
Syria, Germany, Italy
SADNESS, by Emmanuela Lalanga
1st feature
Central African Republic, France, Republic of Congo
SELFLESS, by Meriem Mesraoua
1st feature
Algeria, France, Qatar
TANZANITE, by Kantarama Gahigiri
1st feature
Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Switzerland
THE RETURN OF THE PRODIGAL SON, by Rani Massalha
Egypt, Tunisia, France
THE STRANGER, by Gaya Jiji
Syria, France
THE TREASURE, by Abdellah Taïa
Morocco
THREE DAYS 1/3, by Rakan Mayasi
1st feature
Palestine, Lebanon, USA, Belgium
WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES, I SEE YOUR EYES, by Sameh Alaa
1st feature
Egypt
The Red Sea Lodge Projects
AN ENDLESS NIGHT, by Mohamed Kassaby
1st feature
Egypt
BLACK SNAKE, by Naishe Nyambaya
1st feature
Zimbabwe
ON HASNAA’S SIDE, by Amaal Youssif
1st feature
Saudi Arabia
FANTASTIC STORY, by Vincho Nchogu
1st feature
Nigeria
IN THE BEGINNING IT IS THE END of Ghadeer Binabbas
Saudi Arabia
MECCA, BERLIN, by Mujtaba Saeed & Ghiath Al Mhitawi
1st feature
Saudi Arabia/UAE/Germany
MY FATHER MURDERED BOURGUIBA, by Fatma Riahi & Louai Haffar
2nd feature film Documentary
Tunis/Qatar
TEMPORARY LIVES, by Wessam Hachicho
1st feature
France/Norway/Syria
THE GIRL AND THE MISSING BED, by Samer Battikhi
1st feature
Jordan/Lebanon
THE MIDDLE, by Sarah Almuneef
1st feature
Saudi Arabia/France
THE NIGHT WHISPER, by Lina Mahmoud
1st feature
Saudi Arabia
THE SUN SEES EVERYTHING, by Wissam Tanios
2nd characteristic
Lebanon
The work-in-progress showcase of the Red Sea Souk
ANIMAL, by Emma Benestan
Algeria, France, Belgium
MEN IN THE SUN, by Mahdi Fleifel
Palestine, Great Britain, Greece, Netherlands, France, Germany
MY SEMBA, by Hugo Salvaterra
1st feature
Angola
RED TOAD, by Lotfi Achour
Tunisia, France, Belgium, Poland
Getting Up at Night, by Nelson Makengo
1st feature film, creative documentary
Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso
YUNAN, by Ameer Fakher Eldin
Palestine, Germany, Canada, Italy, Jordan
