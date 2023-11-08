Model shares wild story about how a PSYCHIC helped her adoptive parents find her – after her birth mom told her family her baby had DIED in desperate attempt to conceal affair with a black man from her white husband

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A model has shared the breathtaking story that led to her being adopted – revealing how her birth mother lied to her family and told them her baby had died after she cheated on her husband with a black man.

Alicia Mae Holloway27, from New York, is a professional ballerina who regularly shares her daily life on TikTok, where she has over 460,000 followers.

Recently, the beauty left people on the internet stunned when she shared that she was led to her adopted parents through a psychic after her birth mother struggled to come to terms with her infidelity.

In a viral clip that has been viewed more than 2.2 million times to date, Alicia has revealed the wild story of how and why her mother decided to put her up for adoption.

At the beginning of the clip, Alicia explained that her biological mother – a white woman – was married to a white man and had three children.

However, her mother cheated on her husband with a black man and she became pregnant with Alicia.

To prevent anyone from finding out her secret, she knew she had to put the now 27-year-old up for adoption.

‘Although she knew she wanted to put me up for adoption, she had absolutely no idea how she wanted to go about it. So in the meantime, she decided to join a support group,” she said.

Alicia noted that the support group, which consisted of about 40 to 50 people, met in a warehouse.

And Alicia’s birth mother was the first to speak up, explaining that she cheated and wasn’t sure how to give her baby up for adoption.

She explained, “So as soon as everyone is done talking about what’s going on in their lives, my birth mother leaves and as she leaves, this couple, a man and a woman, come running after her.

“And the lady says, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, I know this is going to sound damn crazy, but we’ve been trying to adopt a baby for years.

At the beginning of the clip, Alicia explained that her birth mother – a white woman – was married to a white man, had three children and had an affair with a black man (Alicia’s adoptive father in the photo)

To prevent anyone from finding out her secret, she knew she had to put the now 27-year-old up for adoption (Alicia’s adoptive mother in the photo)

Alicia’s adoptive parents (pictured) met Alicia and her birth mother at a support group

They said they were led there by a psychic who told them they would meet their baby there (Alicia’s adoptive father in photo)

“We’re from West Virginia and drove all the way here today because the psychic I’ve been seeing once a week for the past year told me this is where I would find our baby.

“The moment you told me you were pregnant and wanted to give your baby up for adoption, I looked at my husband and thought, oh my god, that’s it, we found our baby.”

Alicia noted that after being approached, her birth mother was “in shock.”

“My birth mother was in shock and really didn’t know what to do, but she got their information and got to know them a little better, and now that couple is my mom and dad,” she said.

In a follow-up clip, the 27-year-old noted that her birth mother told her husband that she had cheated and that the couple both decided to tell family members that they were pregnant with their fourth baby, but they lost her.

“Her friends and family sent her balloons and flowers and all that stuff because she told them I had died,” Alicia said as she explained the day her birth mother put her up for adoption.

Alicia also referred to her adoptive parents as the “two best parents (she) could ever ask for” and her “world.”

