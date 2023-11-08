Southern town of Blida bids farewell “martyrs of treachery on the road to Al-Quds” in solemn funeral

NNA – The Lebanese southern town of Blida bid farewell in a solemn and emotional funeral the ldquo;martyrs of treachery on the road to Al-Qudsrdquo; Remas, Layan and Talin Shor, along with their grandmother, Hajja Samira Ayoub, who were martyred as a result of their car being targeted by Israeli airstrike last Sunday.nbsp;

The funeral took place in the presence of a large crowd of the townrsquo;s people and delegations from the neighbouring areas and regions.

In his delivered word at the funeral, ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; nbsp;Bloc MP Dr. Ali Fayyad, stressed that quot;the foundation of the rules of engagement in the calculations of the resistance is the protection of Lebanese civilians. Aggression against civilians is a red line, and the resistance will not tolerate it.rdquo;

It is to note that the father of the three martyrs, Mohammed Shor, arrived yesterday at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport coming from Africa to participate in the burial of his daughters, while the mother, who was injured in the airstrike, is still at the Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in Nabatieh, undergoing treatment.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y