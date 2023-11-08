Paul Merson hits back at his ‘clueless’ critics who mocked him for saying he’d be ‘shocked’ if Chelsea lose to Spurs – after Mauricio Pochettino’s side won crazy game against nine men

Paul Merson was mocked after predicting Spurs would struggle against Chelsea

Paul Merson has fired back at ‘clueless’ fans who mocked him on social media after correctly predicting Tottenham would fail to beat Chelsea on Monday.

Tottenham, who faced an uphill battle after Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off for reckless challenges, slumped to a 4-1 defeat to the Blues despite a spirited display from Ange Postecoglou’s remaining nine men.

Cole Palmer’s penalty canceled out Dejan Kulusevski’s early opener for the home side just before half-time, before Nicolas Jackson scored a second-half hat-trick to end Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the season.

Despite Spurs’ excellent form heading into the north London clash, Merson – a former Arsenal player and Chelsea fan – admitted a win against Tottenham would ‘shock’ him.

“I have a lot of confidence in Chelsea on Monday evening,” Merson told Sky Sports. “I’ll be shocked if they lose.”

Paul Merson has fired back at ‘clueless’ fans who mocked him on social media ahead of Tottenham’s entertaining 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night

The former Arsenal and England star successfully predicted that Spurs would take on Chelsea and hit back against those who ridiculed his confidence in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Tottenham showed a lack of discipline as Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero were sent off

Merson tweeted a meme of American actor Kevin James cutting a shy figure as he shrugged after the match

Several fans were quick to mock the former England star on social media, with one Tottenham supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: ‘If we beat Chelsea, Paul Merson should retire as a pundit.’

Merson bit back with an amusing response after Chelsea’s win, replying: ‘You’re going to have to put up with me for at least another four to one years. COYB.’

He also said in a separate post: ‘All those people who have been calling me clueless, I hope you’re going to bed. COYB.’

The pundit also retweeted Sky Sport’s original video post featuring a meme of American actor Kevin James cutting a shy figure while shrugging.

Merson was in good spirits as he joked with a Tottenham fan after the dramatic match

Ange Postecoglou praised his Tottenham players after Monday’s heavy defeat against Chelsea

Tottenham’s nightmare in north London continued as influential summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven (above) limped off with injuries in the second half.

Chelsea climbed to 10th in the Premier League after the thrilling victory, while Tottenham missed the chance to regain top spot from reigning champions Manchester City.

Merson’s comments will be the least of Spurs fans’ worries after the defeat, with both Udogie and Romero suspended and influential summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven injured.

The victory will give Mauricio Pochettino’s side an extra boost of confidence ahead of City in the Premier League next weekend.

Meanwhile, Tottenham now have to get through a tough run of games against Wolves and Aston Villa before facing the champions with a depleted squad in early December.