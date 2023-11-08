British man reveals the American foods he was most ‘disgusted’ by – only to discover that they are actually ‘delicious’ (including the dish that ‘looks like VOMIT’)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A British content creator has revealed the three American foods he thought would taste like ‘s**t’ but ended up being ‘great’.

Joshua Cauldwell29, from England, is known for his lively TikTok videos in which he tastes various classic dishes from the US.

After trying many of America’s delicacies, the social media star – who has more than 4.3 million followers – shared the three foods he thought would turn him off but ended up falling in love with.

In a viral clip that has been viewed more than 1.1 million times to date, Joshua shared the “best” dishes America has to offer that have his mouth watering.

The American foods that taste better than they look Corn dogs

Gumbo

Biscuits and gravy

“Here are some American dishes that look absolutely awful, but taste amazing,” he said, before noting that the meals would look “worse” as the video progressed.

The first food the 29-year-old noticed was a corn dog, a sausage on a stick that is wrapped in cornmeal batter and fried.

He explained: ‘Let’s face it, they don’t look appetizing at all. You take one look at a corn dog and you’re like, “No, thank you.”

“But as soon as you dip it in some mustard or ketchup and put it in your mouth… It tastes delicious!”

Joshua then shared what he thought when he first saw gumbo.

Gumbo is a stew popular in Louisiana made from combinations of seafood, various meats and vegetables, then served over rice.

Joshua noted that when he first saw the dish, he thought someone had taken it out of a garbage can.

He said: ‘When I first got it I thought, “What is that?” I thought the guy in the back had just gotten it out of the trash. Still, I put it in my mouth. It tasted divine.’

Last on his list of disgusting-looking foods was biscuits and gravy, which he noted looked the worst but tasted the best.

Joshua has spent the past year traveling across America, sharing his thoughts on various dishes and discovering all the sights the country has to offer

Joshua said, “This looks like vomit, buddy.

“But you try it, and it’s the best American food. It is unbelievable! I love it!’

Joshua has spent the past year traveling across America, giving his opinion on various dishes and exploring all the sights the country has to offer.

He posted several clips of himself trying food in Louisiana, including crawfish.

Over the summer, Joshua shared a video of him trying corn dogs for the first time.

In it, he was visibly confused by the corn dog, but after taking a bite, he couldn’t stop swinging the sausage on a stick.

People flooded the comments section, praising the British content creator for his take on some of America’s most iconic dishes

One person said, “I knew there would be biscuits and gravy.”

Someone else commented, “Bro came to America and fell in love with southern food.”

“Gumbo is fantastic, nothing is better than gumbo,” said one.

“Truth,” another user wrote.