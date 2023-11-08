Kataeb Party calls for fortifying country, emphasizes urgent need to restore institutions

NNA -nbsp;During its weekly meeting, chaired by Kataeb Leader MP Samy Gemayel, the Kataeb Party#39;s Political Bureau discussed the latest developments regarding the expansion of the war zone, the targeting of civilians in Lebanon, Hezbollah#39;s insistence on tying Lebanon to the axis of resistance and the danger of the vacuum in the army leadership.

Accordingly, the following statement was issued:

nbsp;1- The Kataeb Political Bureau considers that the country is heading towards increased danger due to the ongoing war in Gaza, saying that Hezbollah#39;s insistence on determining the country#39;s fate and linking it to Gazarsquo;s fate, without any regard for the Lebanese people#39;s will, threatens the country.

The Kataeb Political Bureau emphasizes the necessity of making a historic and exceptional decision to protect Lebanon by deploying the army along the entire border densely, preventing the violation of the south, safeguarding the country and implementing UN Resolution 1701 in cooperation with international forces to de-legitimize the claim that Lebanon is protecting the axis of resistance.

The Kataeb Political Bureau condemns the targeting of Lebanese civilians, extending its condolences to the families of the innocent martyrs including children and women.

The Kataeb Political Bureau warns against any escalation that Lebanon might pay dearly for, urging the international community to fulfill its responsibility by pressuring Israel to halt the massacres and urging Iran to stop exploiting the region#39;s peoples to serve its interests.

2- The Kataeb Political Bureau rejects Lebanon#39;s remaining in limbo waiting for the results of regional wars.

nbsp;The Kataeb Political Bureau calls for fortifying the country against the upcoming regional developments, emphasizing the urgent need to restore institutions and ensure their proper functioning, starting with the election a sovereign and reformist President to restore the state#39;s authority.

The Kataeb Political Bureau considers that the expected vacuum in the army leadership will push Hezbollah to tighten its grip on the country under the pretext of filling the void.

The Kataeb Political Bureau stresses the necessity of adopting a solution within legal and constitutional frameworks, considering that the available option lies in postponing the army commander#39;s retirement based a decision taken by the defence minister (in accordance with Article 55 of the National Defence Act) due to the failure to elect a President and the parliament#39;s inability to legislate since it is an electoral body according to Article 75 of the Lebanese constitution.

The Kataeb Political Bureau holds the government collectively responsible for any security vacuum that Lebanon might experience, urging to take the initiative if the minister fails to fulfill his duties, based on the concepts of exceptional circumstances (circonstances exceptionnelles) and the supreme interests of the state (raison drsquo;eacute;tat), which allow the government to take extraordinary measures to deal with exceptional situations or threats to national security. — Kataeb.org

