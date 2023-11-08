Berri follows up on south Lebanon situation with Mikati, broaches developments with US envoy Hochstein, meets former Vice Speaker Ferzli

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, followed up on the development of the situation in south Lebanon, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression, as well as the latest political developments, during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the formerrsquo;s Ain El-Tineh residence.

On emerging, in response to a question regarding scheduling a government session to extend the term of the army commander, Mikati said: ldquo;Speaker Berri and I are very keen on the military institution.rdquo;

Speaker Berri later met with former Vice Speaker, Elie Ferzli, over the current situation.

This afternoon, Speaker Berri met with US envoy Amos Hochstein, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and political and field developments, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Following the meeting, Hochstein said, quot;I came to Lebanon today because the United States cares deeply about Lebanon and the Lebanese people, especially during these difficult times,quot; adding, ldquo;We extend our deepest condolences to the civilian lives lost in Lebanon, and today I had a good exchange with the Speaker. I heard his concerns and I briefed him on what the United States is doing to address them.rdquo;

quot;The United States does not want to see conflict in Gaza escalating and expanding into Lebanon,quot; Hochstein said,rdquo; adding, quot;Restoring calm along the southern border is of paramount importance to the United States, and it should be the highest priority for both Lebanon and Israel. That is what U.N. Security Resolution 1701 is all about and what it was designed for. Letrsquo;s all use it and fully implement it.quot;

On the other hand, Speaker Berri contacted by phone the family of the martyr Samira Abdel Hussein Ayoub, offering condolences for her martyrdom and her three granddaughters in the Israeli airstrike that targeted their car on the Aitaroun -Ainatha -Blida road.

=============== L.Y