‘Central Park Karen’ Plays the Victim Card in Wild Op-Ed

Facebook/Melody Cooper

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the cops on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park and falsely claimed he was threatening her life, is still not done playing the victim.

In an op-ed published by Newsweek on Tuesday, more than three years after the incident, Cooper placed the blame on birdwatcher Christian Cooper for instigating the viral incident, and raised a host of reasons to justify her behavior, from pandemic anxieties, to childhood sexual assault, to poor phone reception.

“As Christian’s video went viral, my life, as I knew it, was over,” she wrote.

