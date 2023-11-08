Jeremy Allen White addresses ‘racy’ comment he left on picture of Alexa Demie and admits he has had some ‘low lows’ following marriage split

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jeremy Allen White has addressed the ‘racy’ comment he left on a photo of Alexa Demie and opened up about how he has had ‘low lows’ after splitting from wife Addison Timlin.

The Bear star, 32, has spoken out about the backlash over a comment he left on a photo of Euphoria actress Alexa posing for a Calvin Klein underwear shoot.

In August, Jeremy simply commented ‘wow’ under a video of Alexa, 32, posing up a storm in a range of underwear sets for the campaign.

Now addressing the post, Jeremy has insisted it was an innocent comment meant to compliment the shoot.

Speak with British GQ for the December/January issue, Jeremy told how he called his publicist at the time: ‘I was like, “I should just shut up. I shouldn’t just say anything,” and she said, “Kind of.”‘

Candid: Jeremy Allen White has addressed the ‘racy’ comment he left on a photo of Alexa Demie and shared how he has had ‘low lows’ after splitting from wife Addison Timlin

Response: Speaking to British GQ, Jeremy told how he called his publicist after the backlash to his comment and said: ‘I thought, ‘I should just shut up. I shouldn’t just say anything.’”

Jeremy, best known for his role as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto on the hit Hulu series The Bear, also admitted that it hasn’t all been plain sailing for him this year.

The actor split from his wife Addison Timlin at the end of last year and has now opened up about how he has experienced some ‘low lows’ in 2023.

Reflecting on being thrust into the spotlight after the release of The Bear, he said: “It was crazy, a lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

His comments came as he spoke to GQ as part of their Men of the Year celebration 2023 in collaboration with BOSS, in the first of six covers to be released.

In May, it was reported that Addison had filed for divorce from Jeremy after three years of marriage, with their divorce date set as September 2022.

The reason for their divorce remains unknown, but Jeremy had given his wife a shout-out when she received a Golden Globe just four months earlier.

The couple – who share daughters Ezer Billie, four, and Dolores Wild, three – first met as teenagers on a film set in 2008, and it is believed they started dating around 2013.

Alison gave an interview at the time and revealed she had started a new romance, but did not say who her suitor was.

“I have a lover that I won’t reveal, but yes, he would be the man. We have a nice foundation in that we’ve been friends for a long time, but then it took a hard right turn into romance,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Comment: In August, Jeremy had commented ‘wow’ to a video of Alexa, 32, posing up a storm in a range of underwear sets for the campaign, but he has insisted it was an innocent comment

Tough times: Jeremy, best known for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the hit Hulu series The Bear, also admitted that it hasn’t all been smooth sailing this year

Exes: The actor split from wife Addison Timlin (both pictured in June 2022) late last year and has now opened up about how he’s experienced some ‘low lows’ this year

Jeremy then proposed to Alison in 2019 and they married at the Beverly Hills courthouse in October that year – a year after welcoming their first child Ezer.

Addison has had roles on Law & Order, Californication and most recently American Horror Story.

White rose to fame on Shameless before even finding major success as the star of Hulu’s The Bear.

The December/January issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on November 28.