Kat Von D opens up about her controversial decision to denounce witchcraft and embrace Christianity – as she reveals she was left ‘miserable’ after turning against the church in favor of ‘new age stuff’

Kat Von D has opened up about her decision to leave “witchcraft” behind and embrace Christianity after making waves with her baptism video.

The 41-year-old tattoo artist – born Katherine von Drachenberg – appeared on a recent episode of the Recognizable podcast with host Allie Beth Stuckey.

She revealed how she turned her back on practicing spiritualism after “re-evaluating her perspectives.”

The LA Ink star said she’s now “on fire for Jesus,” adding, “I’m not about to rule it out.”

Born in Mexico, Kat was raised as missionary Christians by her parents, adding that she “grew up with God” in the household.

The family moved to America when she was six years old, where the star revealed she “eventually strayed” after adopting a “free-thinking mentality” that left her “questioning everything.”

She ran away from home when she was only fourteen years old and began to resent church.

“When I was in my 20s, I started—unknowingly—watching new age stuff,” Kat explained.

She began practicing spiritualism, including tarot cards, mediation camps and spiritual retreats.

But Kat was forced to rethink her entire outlook just before lockdown in 2020 after being left ‘miserable’ and coming to the realization that ‘this clearly hasn’t worked for us.’

“I just started reevaluating. I went down the list of what I do with my life and what my perspectives are and then it got to the part of my spirituality and that’s where I really started rethinking a lot of things.”

Kat started watching sermons every Sunday and added, “I wanted more and more and so I just started studying the Bible.”

Kat (left) told the host (right) how she turned her back on the practice of spiritualism after ‘re-evaluating her perspectives’

Shortly afterwards, she threw away a series of her occult books, including those on witchcraft, meditation and yoga.

The LA Ink star said: “I came to this really amazing realization that night I don’t want these crutches in my life anymore – and that’s how I really saw them. I just want Jesus.

‘I feel like it’s a very narrow path. I feel like these breathing techniques, spells or nature worship – all these things are just crutches. They’re not really my answer.

“I’d rather eliminate all distractions and this is exactly what works for me.”

Kat revealed that getting rid of the books was her way of “proclaiming where I stand on certain things.”

“I don’t want anything to do with this anymore.”

She now revealed her stance, saying, “I am on fire for Jesus. I don’t plan on dimming this.

“The more and more I learn, the more excited I become about things and the more at ease I feel about what’s happening in this world and what’s happening in my marriage or in anything.”

Kat, who now attends church every Sunday, was baptized in October and shared a video at the church ceremony attended by dozens of her tattooed friends.

In the clip, captioned with a simple cross, Kat – who has been known for her gothic and macabre signature style throughout her career – was dressed in a white robe as she took part in baptism by immersion.

The pastor said, “Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your confession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

The star – who famously hooked up with Jesse James in the wake of his divorce from Sandra Bullock in 2010 – was then dunked in water before emerging and hugging her pastor.

But the video sparked widespread backlash because she felt like “an entire community of people was attacking her and her family.”

Speaking about the criticism, she said: ‘It went from “well her hand wasn’t completely submerged so it doesn’t count”… to “she’s faking it, this is just for a PR stunt.” There were no people.’

Kat explained, “I’m not an idiot. I knew when I posted that video that people would have questions.

She described it as “one of the most important days” of her life, adding: “To declare this publiclyIt was me correcting some things.

‘It It was important for me to share that because I could have just kept it to myself and just moved on, but I thought, no, this is something I want to celebrate and I want to be open and honest about it.”