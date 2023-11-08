Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Is Eric Adams Doomed?

    Nov 7, 2023 ,
    Is Eric Adams Doomed?

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reeled from one scandal to another since he took office at the beginning of 2022. A former city agency boss and close ally has already been indicted on corruption charges. Two donors have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from a straw donor scheme tied to his 2021 mayoral campaign. And now the FBI has raided the home of his chief fundraiser, 25-year-old Brianna Suggs.

    Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether Adams’ 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations. Investigators are also seeking to learn more about the potential involvement of a construction company with ties to Turkey, as well as a small university in Washington, D.C. that has ties to the country and to Adams.

    Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing and there is no indication the investigation is targeting him directly, according to The New York Times, which broke the news of the corruption investigation. But the investigation is still a serious problem for Adams.

