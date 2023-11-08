Colin Strickland STAMPS on cameraman’s foot as he storms out of court after giving evidence against his ‘jealous’ ex-girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The friend at the center of the murder trial of a yoga teacher’s ‘killer’ was so excited as he left court yesterday that he went out of his way to stamp on a press cameraman’s foot.

Colin Strickland, 37, had been testifying against his ex, defendant Kaitlin Armstrong, when he stormed out of the courthouse on the way back to his car, followed by the media.

In a video filmed by NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello, the cameraman can be heard shouting “ouch!” after the Strickland eruption.

It was his second such attack on a member of the press. He was also seen earlier in the day batting away a news camera while at the courthouse.

The cameraman has not yet been named, but Caprariello reports that he plans to press charges against Strickland.

Strickland testified yesterday about how jealous his girlfriend Armstrong was.

Colin Strickland storms out of the Travis County Courthouse after testifying against his ex, Kaitlin Armstrong

As Strickland approached the cameraman (left), he stomped his foot. The cameraman plans to press charges

She routinely blocked the women’s numbers in his phone without his knowledge, and was especially excited about his relationship with the murder victim, Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

He claims the pair were just friends when she died, but admits he lied to Armstrong about spending the day with her. He also kept her phone number under an assumed name to avoid Armstrong’s wrath.

In March 2022, Armstrong was furious after seeing an Instagram photo of the pair completing a cycling race.

“Send my love to Mo,” she joked.

“Can you please stop,” he begged her.

On the day of the murder, while swimming with Wilson, Strickland told Armstrong he had gone to drop off flowers at a friend’s house.

Kaitlin Armstrong is shown on the first day of her trial. Cameras are only allowed inside for opening statements. Closing arguments will be the only other part of the trial that will be televised

‘Hi! Are you gone? I went to drop off some flowers for Alison at her son’s house up north and my phone went dead.

Kaitlin Armstrong in her booking photo after returning to the US from Costa Rica

“I’m going home unless you have another dinner suggestion,” he said.

Last week, jurors were shown Ring surveillance camera footage from a neighbor in which Wilson could be heard screaming.

Three gunshots were heard.

Prosecutors say Armstrong, using a gun Strickland bought for her, shot Wilson twice in the head and once through the heart.

It is believed she then fled the apartment on Wilson’s bicycle, which was dumped in the bushes behind her apartment.

Armstrong fled Texas after an initial police interrogation.

She flew to Costa Rica, where she claims she only taught yoga.

Moriah “Mo” Wilson was shot and killed in Austin on May 11. She had just returned from an evening swim with Strickland, whom she had once dated

After Wilson and Strickland’s secret meeting, Armstrong’s 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was spotted driving outside Wilson’s friend’s home in Austin, where the cyclist was killed.

Authorities said at the time that she paid for a nose job and dyed her hair brown after fleeing the US, using her sister’s passport to fly from the US. Armstrong also used several aliases while on the run, using the name “Ari” to woo a man she met at a tattoo parlor while on the run.

Police arrested her after an anonymous tip, and surveillance footage outside Wilson’s apartment allegedly showed the yoga instructor’s car.

She was arrested in July and returned to Austin. A few weeks before her trial began, she tried to flee again during a visit to a doctor’s office.

However, Armstrong only managed to stay on the run for about ten minutes before officers caught up with her.

Officers said she ran more than a block into the neighborhood, but remained in their sight the entire time.

The amateur yoga teacher was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center after the escape attempt.