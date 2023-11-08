James Martin shares cancer update with fans as he confirms he is taking career break: ‘I will be back fighting’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

James Martin has shared an update on his battle with cancer with fans, saying he is “taking a little break” from work in the coming weeks.

The TV chef, 51, took his tour show to Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on Monday and gave a heartfelt message to fans on stage about his health.

According to The mirrorhe said: ‘On a personal note I wanted to thank you for 30 years of television.

‘For me personally, I have been through a lot of misery with cancer, but it will be resolved at the end of next month.

“I’ll be fighting again at the end of February, but I’m taking a short break to get that sorted out.”

Health: James Martin has shared an update on his battle with cancer with fans and says he’s ‘taking a little break’ from work in the coming weeks

Show: The TV chef, 51, took his tour show to Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on Monday and gave a heartfelt message to fans about his health on stage

The This Morning regular added: “I just wanted to thank you for all your support and all your messages.”

James found himself in hot water earlier this year when his foul-mouthed tirade against his TV crew was exposed by an extraordinary leaked tape recorded shortly after his shock cancer diagnosis.

The TV presenter, who is at the center of a bullying storm following allegations he intimidated staff on his food show James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, revealed he had undergone surgery to remove facial cancer following his diagnosis in 2018.

The shock confession came after an extraordinary tape was leaked The sun where James berated his TV crew in a foul-mouthed tirade about a clogged drain.

James told the newspaper that the outburst was the culmination of a series of unfortunate events in his life, which began with the death of his grandfather, followed by a home invasion by masked burglars and ultimately a cancer diagnosis.

He said: ‘Then I was diagnosed with cancer in my face and had to have surgery, which I wasn’t able to do until two days before Christmas when we finished filming. Since then it has returned several times and I require regular treatment.’

The insulting tirade that took place during production of his show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, took place during a heated Zoom call in 2018 — the same year he underwent surgery for his cancer.

James said he “completely regrets” getting angry, and agreed that “lessons have been learned.”

He said: ‘On a personal note I wanted to thank you for 30 years of television’

He added: “For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of things with cancer, but it will be resolved at the end of next month.”

Afterwards, The Daily Mail exclusively revealed he could be axed by ITV after senior bosses were left furious by his behaviour.

Addressing the claims at his sold-out live event in Birmingham in October, he became visibly emotional as he addressed the crowd, according to reports Birmingham Live.

The publication reported that James said: “I want to thank everyone for their support. It’s been a tough time and I’m not doing well.’

He continued: ‘But I wanted to let you know about the future of my Saturday show as ITV just made a decision yesterday. That’s why ITV has decided to extend the Saturday show for another year. We just found out.”

Leaked audio showed James launching a ten-minute tirade at staff during a Zoom call in 2018.

The chef was heard swearing 42 times after a drain at his home became clogged while filming for his show James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

At one point, James is heard telling his team to get “fucking fried,” while in another outburst he suggests that they take their lunch break in the “fucking rain” as punishment.

The incident came to light after a raft of complaints were made about the chef’s behavior during the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure this year, leading to an internal investigation into his conduct.

Responding to ITV’s investigation, James said he was ‘completely sorry’ for becoming angry, and agreed that ‘lessons have been learnt’.