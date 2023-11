Since October 7, Gazan journalist Madhat Hajjaj has sent us dozens of eyewitness reports as the Israeli bombing continues. In a video sent to the Observateurs editorial team on November 6 from the Al-Shifa Hospital, he said that “people are fighting for a sip of water” after a night of unprecedented bombardment. The Palestinian Authority has accused the Israeli army of targeting hospitals, bakeries, generators and water tanks.

