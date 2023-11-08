San Francisco man, 23, is arrested after he ‘murdered and decapitated his grandmother’ whose head was found days later in a creek

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The grandson of a woman found with her head severed in her San Francisco home has been arrested and charged with murder.

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 23, is accused of brutally killing his grandmother, Elvia Lopez-Arroyo, at her Pomo Trail estate in Santa Rosa and fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the possible murder last Thursday and discovered that Elvia had been decapitated, but her head was nowhere to be found at the time.

Prosecutors allege Aroyo-Lopez, who lives in Santa Rosa, killed Elvia in a “targeted attack” before leaving the home with her head.

He was spotted by a San Francisco Police Department officer near the Transbay Transit Center two days after police announced he was wanted in connection with the death.

The suspect was taken into custody in San Francisco on Saturday on murder charges and later transferred to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

“Aroyo-Lopez, a 23-year-old Santa Rosa resident and blood relative of the victim, killed the victim in a targeted attack before leaving the scene with the female victim’s head,” Santa Rosa detectives said.

Police say multiple weapons were discovered at the home in the 500 block of Pomo Trail, where Elvia lives and was found dead.

Elvia’s head was recovered Saturday evening from the south bank of the Santa Rosa Creek near the Prince Memorial Greenway.

The suspect has a violent criminal past. He was recently released from state prison on November 1. the press democrat reported. Police said he was placed under post-release community surveillance (PRCS).

Police added that he was previously jailed on assault with a deadly weapon and gun possession charges, although this was not related to the victim in this incident.

The 23-year-old, who sports a large ‘420’ and a marijuana leaf tattoo on the left side of his head, has a violent criminal past

In his mugshot, Aroyo-Lopez is seen with a large ‘420’ tattoo accompanied by marijuana leaf on the left side of his head.

Maribel Maldonado, another of Elvia’s grandsons, has set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses.

“She was a loving person and she adored all her grandchildren so much. She did not deserve what was done to her,” Maldonado wrote.

“Her death has had a profound impact on our family and we are seeking help in this time of despair,” she added.

Aroyo-Lopez is charged with murder and violating community supervision after being released from custody for a previous offense.

He was denied bail and remains in custody.

Lt. Christopher Mahurin of the Santa Rosa Police Department said CBS that it is significant “that these types of incidents happen where someone has been released from prison very recently.”

“To take the trouble from Bakersfield to come directly to Santa Rosa with a clear motive to kill a family member is telling,” he added.

A neighbor identified as ‘Jessica’ claims she saw Aroyo-Lopez on the day of the brutal crime.

“He just walked, at a normal pace, made an exact turn onto the walkway and knocked on the door. I just stood here for a moment with my dog ​​to make sure my neighbor knew who he was,” Jessica said.

‘She was surprised and happy and I heard the word ‘you’. They were just talking, and then the door closed and I thought, ‘Whew! She knows the man.”

Three hours later, Jessica heard a woman shout “no head” and frantically run out of the house.