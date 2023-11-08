Israeli Ground Troops Storm Gaza City in Full Force

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israeli troops entered Gaza City in full force on Tuesday evening, according to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said in a press conference that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were now operating deep inside the city.

“IDF (Israeli military) forces…came from the north and the south. They stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces,” Gallant said, according to Reuters. “They are maneuvering on foot, armored vehicles and tanks, along with military engineers from all directions and they have one target: Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms. They are tightening the noose around Gaza City.”

The Israeli military had encircled the city earlier this week after weeks of aerial bombardment and heavy fighting inside Gaza that has killed has killed over 10,000 civilians in Gaza, according to a tally from the Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.

