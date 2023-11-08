The best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

With independent baskets, the Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer is like having two air fryers in one — a similar model is on sale now.

We are still weeks away from Black Friday 2023, but many top air fryer brands are already on sale. Several early Black Friday air fryer deals rival the deepest discounts we’ve seen on top brands like Ninja, Gourmia, and Cosori.

Air fryers go on sale all year round, though we think Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to buy. Ahead of the November 24, 2023, Black Friday sales event, you can get the compact pick in our best air fryer toaster oven guide, the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, for 41% off at Amazon. This is the lowest we’ve seen it priced. The Gourmia 6-Qt Digital Window Air Fryer is a good budget pick; it’s just $40 at Target.

For our guide to the best air fryers, we tested over 40 units. We’re monitoring the prices of our favorite brands leading up to the year’s biggest sales weekend and will update this article as more deals go live.

The best early Black Friday air fryer deals you can buy today

Black Friday air fryer deals buying advice

Which air fryer should I buy?

We tested more than 40 appliances for our best air fryers guide, and the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is the best you can buy. It’s easy to use, features a basket window to monitor the cooking progress, and performed the best in our cooking tests. Read our full Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer review.

We also tested several models for our best air fryer toaster oven guide, if you have the counterspace and want maximum versatility, and the best small air fryer guide to save space. Check out our guides for specific buying advice.

Air fryer toaster ovens vs. basket air fryers: which is better?

There are two main types of air fryers. Basket air fryers have a basket that holds the ingredients and slides into the unit’s bottom half. The controls are on top, and a fan blows hot air down onto the food. Air fryer toaster ovens look just like traditional toaster ovens with a transparent door in front that you open to insert your ingredients. The controls and convection fan are usually on the side or top of the unit.

In my testing, I’ve found basket air fryers tend to heat and cook faster than air fryer toaster ovens. They’re also typically more compact and affordable. Yet, air fryer toaster ovens generally hold more food and have more functions than basket air fryers, including non-convection baking, toasting, broiling, roasting, and more.

Is Black Friday good for air fryer deals?

Yes. We often see all varieties of air fryers at all-time low prices during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We haven’t noticed a pattern when comparing Black Friday sales to Cyber Monday deals. However, the discounts are usually only good “while supplies last,” so if you see a good price on Black Friday, you should move fast.

