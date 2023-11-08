Aaron Rodgers reveals more details on when he’ll return from his Achilles injury after telling Chargers safety Derwin James to ‘give me a few weeks’ after Jets defeat on Monday night

Aaron Rodgers has given a new update on when he will return from his injury

The Jets QB told Chargers safety Derwin James to ‘give me a couple weeks’

Aaron Rodgers has provided a further update on when he expects to be back from his Achilles injury after hinting it could be within a ‘couple of weeks’ on Monday night.

Rodgers watched from the sidelines as the struggling New York Jets were defeated 27-6 by the Los Angeles Chargers after another dismal offensive performance.

Post-match footage showed the 39-year-old Rodgers teasing that he was nearing a sensational return as he told Chargers safety Derwin James to “give me a couple weeks” before taking the field.

Rodgers was also filmed looking healthy and mobile while firing long passes into the end zone during warmups.

But speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Tuesday, Rodgers downplayed speculation that he would be nearing a return anytime soon.

Aaron Rodgers downplayed speculation that he could return to NFL action in “a few weeks.”

Aaron Rodgers (R) told Chargers safety Derwin James he could return in a few weeks

The veteran quarterback said, “I’ve known Derwin for a while. We have the same agency. I have a lot of respect for him and his game.

‘It was good to see him after the game. I didn’t know I would get caught there. Of course that was said with a bit of tongue and cheek. It would be nice to be back in a few weeks, but that’s probably not close to a realistic timeline.

‘It can be a few, but it can also be many. It was more of a sentence with no specific time frame, but I said it smiling and joking.

“He said he was excited for me to get back on the field at some point and joked that it would be a few weeks, but it will obviously be more than that.”

Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four times in his debut with the Jets on September 11.

Shortly after Rodgers underwent surgery, reports emerged that he may be targeting an unlikely return to the playoffs after undergoing a relatively new process that placed an internal brace in his ankle known as a “velocity bridge” ‘.

The procedure was performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who also operated on Kobe Bryant’s torn Achilles tendon in 2013 and saw the legendary Laker return to court within eight months.

Rodgers watched from the sidelines as the struggling Jets were defeated 27-6 by the Chargers

While no specific timetables or guarantees have been given for Rodgers’ potential return to the field, it appears the groundbreaking surgery could indeed help the 10-time Pro Bowler recover much faster than he normally would after an Achilles tear.

Asked if the Jets’ dismal offensive showings caused him to reconsider his recovery timeline, Rodgers added, “I have a lot of confidence in our guys.” I feel like we’ll definitely be in the mix.

“That’s a very small part of the thought process because it’s really just a daily activity to get better, continue to strengthen the calf and add more movement and flexibility. It will be a process, it will be small wins every day and then hopefully there will be an opportunity to have that conversation.

‘Clearly we have to be in a mix. There’s no doubt about it, but more than that I need to be healthy, able to move, protect myself and have strength in all throwing positions.

‘I feel a lot more strength in the Achilles tendon, but we are still far from the center. It will be a process, but I like where I am now. Definitely, obviously, ahead of schedule. I am grateful for everyone who helps me with my rehabilitation. It’s a tough situation, it’s been a grind.

“But tomorrow will be eight weeks since the surgery and I’m grateful to be able to move and be more normal every day.”

