Megan Fox Reveals Abusive Relationships With ‘Very Famous’ Men in New Poetry Book

Megan Fox

Joining a flood of celebrity women—including Britney Spears, Julia Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith and Barbra Streisand—who have recently published personal writing that casts further light on their high-scrutinized lives in Hollywood, Megan Fox, the star of Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, now has a new book of poetry that delves into experiencing a miscarriage, as well as her abusive relationships with “horrific people,” she told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Fox reveals via her poetry that she had a miscarriage at 10 weeks with and on-and-off musician fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh…but now / I have to say / goodbye,” she writes in one poem. “I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox told GMA. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.