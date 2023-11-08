Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Megan Fox Reveals Abusive Relationships With ‘Very Famous’ Men in New Poetry Book

    By

    Nov 7, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Megan Fox Reveals Abusive Relationships With ‘Very Famous’ Men in New Poetry Book

    Megan Fox

    Joining a flood of celebrity women—including Britney Spears, Julia Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith and Barbra Streisand—who have recently published personal writing that casts further light on their high-scrutinized lives in Hollywood, Megan Fox, the star of Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, now has a new book of poetry that delves into experiencing a miscarriage, as well as her abusive relationships with “horrific people,” she told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

    Fox reveals via her poetry that she had a miscarriage at 10 weeks with and on-and-off musician fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh…but now / I have to say / goodbye,” she writes in one poem. “I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

    “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox told GMA. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy