Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Live: Wall Street up, ASX digests rate hike and potential of another

    ASX 200 futures: -1% to 6,989 points

    Australian dollar: -0.9% to 64.3 US cents

    Dow Jones: +0.2% to 34,154 points

    S&P 500: +0.4% to 4,383 points

    Nasdaq: +1.1% to 13,673 points

    FTSE1000: +0.1% to 7,410 points

    EuroStoxx50: -0.1% to 4,153 points

    Spot gold: -0.5% to US$1,967 per ounce

    Brent crude: -3% to US$82.19/barrel

    Iron ore: -1.2% to US$122.30 per tonne

    Live updates on major ASX indices:

