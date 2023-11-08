WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
ASX 200 futures: -1% to 6,989 points
Australian dollar: -0.9% to 64.3 US cents
Dow Jones: +0.2% to 34,154 points
S&P 500: +0.4% to 4,383 points
Nasdaq: +1.1% to 13,673 points
FTSE1000: +0.1% to 7,410 points
EuroStoxx50: -0.1% to 4,153 points
Spot gold: -0.5% to US$1,967 per ounce
Brent crude: -3% to US$82.19/barrel
Iron ore: -1.2% to US$122.30 per tonne
Live: Wall Street up, ASX digests rate hike and potential of another