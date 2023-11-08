Babs’ Bombshells: The Juiciest Bits From Barbra Streisand’s Super-Sized Memoir

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

You’ve probably heard by now that Barbra Streisand’s new memoir, My Name is Barbra, is 992 pages long, and that the audiobook version clocks in at 48 hours. As the Hollywood legend told The New York Times this week, “I wanted two volumes. Who wants to hold a heavy book like that in their hands?” So, yes, it’s a beast of a book, but let’s be clear: If there’s anyone whose life warrants that kind of exhaustive chronicle, it’s Babs.

Where else would you be able to find such thrilling tales of on-set drama and love affairs spanning six decades of fame as an EGOT-winning singer, actress, and director? Or read someone’s anecdotes about brushing shoulders with everyone from Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana to Bob Dylan and Beyoncé?

Indeed, Streisand’s Bible-sized memoir is a treasure trove of stories and secrets that’s well worth the multi-day read. But if the curiosity is too much for you to bear, see some of the book’s best bits below.

Read more at The Daily Beast.