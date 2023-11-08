Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Babs’ Bombshells: The Juiciest Bits From Barbra Streisand’s Super-Sized Memoir

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Babs’ Bombshells: The Juiciest Bits From Barbra Streisand’s Super-Sized Memoir

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    You’ve probably heard by now that Barbra Streisand’s new memoir, My Name is Barbra, is 992 pages long, and that the audiobook version clocks in at 48 hours. As the Hollywood legend told The New York Times this week, “I wanted two volumes. Who wants to hold a heavy book like that in their hands?” So, yes, it’s a beast of a book, but let’s be clear: If there’s anyone whose life warrants that kind of exhaustive chronicle, it’s Babs.

    Where else would you be able to find such thrilling tales of on-set drama and love affairs spanning six decades of fame as an EGOT-winning singer, actress, and director? Or read someone’s anecdotes about brushing shoulders with everyone from Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana to Bob Dylan and Beyoncé?

    Indeed, Streisand’s Bible-sized memoir is a treasure trove of stories and secrets that’s well worth the multi-day read. But if the curiosity is too much for you to bear, see some of the book’s best bits below.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    American Express Business Checking Review 2023

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy