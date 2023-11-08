Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Confider #86: Judge Jeanine Fails Up; WaPo Reveals New Boss; Daily Mail Gets Served

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Confider, the media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    EXCLUSIVE — NETWORK OF LIES, PTS. 1 & 2: Fox News star Jeanine Pirro failed her way up into a coveted seat on the most-watched cable-news show in America. And Tucker Carlson’s lengthy rap sheet of insubordination with Fox News brass extended way beyond his election conspiracy-mongering and into international politics. These are some of the revelations unearthed in Brian Stelter’s new book, Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy, due out next Tuesday, parts of which were shared exclusively with Confider. Read the full Confider scoop here.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

