George Kittle’s wife shares snaps of couple’s intimate getaway vacation to Montana during 49ers bye week

Kittle and his wife Claire have been married since 2019 after meeting in college

George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shared a series of photos from the couple’s intimate trip to Whitefish, Montana, over the weekend as 49ers players enjoyed their bye week.

The tight end’s husband took selfies with her significant other, who plays tight end for San Francisco, at a lake in the Treasure State on Monday as she relaxed in a Jacuzzi.

She also took photos of the view from where they were staying, and shared a video of her and her NFL husband kissing and dancing at a bar.

“Traveling to new places with you >>>,” Claire captioned her Instagram post.

‘You are my favorite.’

The Kittles married in 2019. They met at the University of Iowa, where Claire played basketball.

The 49ers looked like the NFL’s best team going through the first five weeks, never really being threatened by five straight wins.

The past three games showed some shortcomings as the defense struggled to apply pressure and in coverage the offense failed to score more than 17 points and the Niners lost three straight games.

San Francisco (5-3) did not play this weekend, giving players and coaches a chance to regroup before facing the Jaguars on Sunday. The 49ers are hoping for a repeat of the past two seasons, when second-half surges carried the team to the NFC title game.

“I think it’s a mixed mood,” defensive tackle Arik Armstead said before leaving for the bye week. “My mood is that we’ve been through worse in this competition, 3-4 last year and 3-5 the year before that, and we know where we got to the end of the year in both years.

“Putting these things into perspective, we have everything we need to be successful team-wise and we have all the players.”

Kittle & the 49ers have lost three straight after starting the year with a five-game unbeaten streak

Despite the recent slump, the first half of the season has shown many positive results.

Quarterback Brock Purdy appears to have fully recovered from offseason elbow surgery, proving his late-season success as a rookie in 2022 was no mirage.

Purdy was once again one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks with a 105.4 passer rating and 9.1 yards per attempt, but he has shown some shortcomings. He has been careless with the ball at times and after getting lucky with drops through the defense early in the season, he has lost the ball six times in the last three games.

The offense as a whole has performed well, averaging 27.3 points per game, but has struggled in recent weeks with versatile receiver Deebo Samuel and star left wing Trent Williams out with injuries.

The defense also took a step back the past two games after a dominant start, but has the pieces needed to produce another strong second half. The Niners won seven of nine to end the 2021 season and finished last season on a 10-game winning streak.

“The good news is we’ve been here before and we’ve had some pretty good results,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “There are a lot of positives about who we have in this locker room. We just have to play better.”