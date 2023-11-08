Great British Bake Off fans slam ‘worst ever’ technical challenge after slew of raw sponges – as viewers claim contestants weren’t given enough time

<!–

The great British Bake Off was embroiled in a scandal on Tuesday evening after its ‘worst ever’ technical challenge.

The bakers were tasked with making six orange and ginger syrup puddings with crème anglaise for a grueling dessert week.

But all seven remaining bakers seemed to run out of time, resulting in raw and undercooked bakes.

In an initial series, none of the bakers delivered a standout result and all appeared to fail, in what viewers dubbed a ‘car crash’.

Judge Paul Hollywood took one look at the bench before storming off and declaring, “That’s disgusting.”

Car crash: In Tuesday night’s Great British Bake Off episode, all the bakers failed the technical challenge

Bah: The bakers were tasked with making six orange and ginger syrup puddings with crème anglaise – resulting in a series of raw baked goods

Meanwhile, Prue Leith said the results were the ‘worst’ she had ever judged on the Channel 4 show.

Some cakes barely stayed on the plate and were so raw they fell off the side.

They were then judged from ‘worst to least bad’, with Tasha winning the challenge for her ‘not so awful but still pretty awful’ cake.

Paul said, “You have forsaken me, you have forsaken yourselves…consider yourselves roasted.”

Alison Hammond tried to lighten the mood by saying, “At least you’re all pretty much on the same level…”

In the episode, Saku finally left the tent and Dan won star baker.

But viewers were left furious at what they saw as an ‘unfair’ challenge set up for disaster by the judges.

One said: ‘We had a good set of achievable technical challenges but then we got to this week and I’m furious again – give them enough time!! To do!! The challenge!!’

Another commented: ‘So everyone messed up but we’re STILL not going to suggest they don’t get enough time?’

However, others enjoyed the chaos that had ensued, with one saying: ‘This technical accident is an absolute car crash and I’m here for it.’

Undercooked disaster: some cakes barely stayed on the plate and were so raw they fell off the side

Presentation: Tasha’s bake came out in a very interesting shape, but ultimately won first prize