Female Maryland middle school teacher Melissa Curtis, 31, is accused of ‘engaging in sex acts’ with underage student nearly a decade ago – and cops warn she could have more victims

Melissa Curtis allegedly had sex with a boy at her Montgomery County school more than 20 times when she was 22 and he was 14

She is also accused of supplying alcohol and marijuana to her eight-year-old victim and was arrested this morning after the victim came forward

She later moved to a nearby school and police fear she will cause more victims

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police in Maryland are calling for more victims to come forward after arresting a 31-year-old former high school student for months of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy.

Melissa Marie Curtis turned herself in to Montgomery County police this morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest on multiple charges of sexual assault.

The former Montgomery Village Middle School teacher had sex with the eighth-grader at least 20 times, both at her home and at his home in 2015, according to charging documents.

She allegedly gave him oral sex in a classroom at the school on Watkins Mill Road, molested him in a nearby movie theater and had sex in both the bedroom and living room of her mother’s Germantown home.

“The incidents continued for several months while the victim was a student at Montgomery Village Middle School and Curtis was a teacher at the same school,” Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Melissa Marie Curtis allegedly waged a four-month campaign of sexual abuse against an eighth-grade student when she was 22 and he was 14.

The former high school teacher allegedly performed oral sex on her victim in a classroom at Montgomery Village Middle School in Maryland

Investigators fear she may have caused more victims when she moved to Lakelands Park Middle School in the nearby DC suburbs

“All incidents occurred in Montgomery County.

‘Detectives believe there may be more victims and would like to speak to them.’

Curtis, of Upper Marlboro, had been a high school teacher for two years before the abuse began in January 2015, when she was 22.

She gave the boy alcohol and marijuana, and also encouraged him to perform oral sex on her before the abuse ended in May that year.

She later moved to Lakelands Park Middle School in a nearby D.C. suburb, but a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools said Curtis has not worked in the district since 2017.

Police began their investigation early last month when the now adult boy came forward with the allegations.

She is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sex crimes and is being held ahead of her first court appearance.