    Robert De Niro's Ex-Assistant Received Creepy Text, Lawyer Says

    Robert De Niro’s former assistant, who is currently entangled in a contentious civil trial with the Oscar winner, received a blistering text over the weekend. And her lawyers say the message came from a member of De Niro’s family.

    “You disgusting little beast,” the Sunday text message sent to Graham Chase Robinson, which was reviewed by The Daily Beast, said. “You have nothing better to do with your pathetic life than destroy an 80-year-old’s life for money. You peice [sic] of shit.”

    The text message then slammed Robinson for the timing of the trial, which comes just four months after De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson was found dead in a Manhattan apartment of an accidental overdose. “Sickening hopefully you and your family will suffer like you have made so many suffer,” the text added.

