Girls Aloud ‘reunite’ to release their first single in 11 years in tribute to their beloved bandmate Sarah Harding after her tragic death from cancer aged 39

According to reports, Girls Aloud have finally reunited to release their first single in eleven years.

The iconic group – consisting of Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh and Nicola Roberts – is working on a music video in tribute to their beloved bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 39.

The band arrived at a music studio in north London, with each girl in a separate car wearing caps and sunglasses to keep a low profile.

Girls Aloud originally formed in 2002 on ITV’s Pop Stars: The Rivals and rose to fame with twenty top ten singles and five BRIT Award nominations.

But in 2013 they split for good, dogged by rumors of feuds between the band members.

After a long wait, Girls Aloud are finally set to make a comeback, including a full album of music and a ‘massive’ UK tour in 2024.

A music source said this The sun: ‘This is one of the best-kept secrets in the pop world, but it’s really happening now.

“The girls really came back together as friends to reunite when Sarah died, and it mended some old rifts and put things into perspective.

“Suddenly, the reunion that had seemed completely impossible for so long felt very natural – in Sarah’s honor.”

The girls will dress up as superheroes for the new video and producers will honor Sarah by adding footage of the late star.

After her time in Girls Aloud, Sarah starred in Coronation Street and in 2017 in Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2020, she announced that she had breast cancer and that it had spread, before releasing a memoir in 2021 titled Hear Me Out. Sadly, she passed away on September 5 of that year.

Following Sarah’s death, band member Nicola Roberts said: ‘Time is the most precious thing we have as humans, it can run out at any time.

“I think it would be very easy to become extremely anxious over time when someone so young and so close to you is out of it, and I think it’s important not to obsess over it because things are still happening on their own. in your own time.

“I think it’s important to still pace your life as you were, and not panic about the fact that your time may be coming to an end, or that the time of someone else you love may be coming to an end.” is coming to an end. I think that’s a dangerous place to be.”

In 2022, the group reunited at a charity ball in Sarah’s honor – but did not perform together.

Girls Aloud took an initial hiatus in 2009 to pursue other projects before finally splitting up in 2013.

They were originally created in 2002 on ITV’s Pop Stars: The Rivals and were chosen by judges Pete Waterman, Louis Walsh and Spice Girl Geri Horner.

Their first single Sound Of The Underground gave them a Christmas number one.

They achieved twenty top ten singles and were nominated for five BRIT awards.

Cheryl in particular has remained in the spotlight over the years, due to her position as a judge on the X Factor, her tempestuous love life and most recently her appearance in 2:22 A Ghost Story.