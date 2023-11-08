Democratic Gov. J.B Pritzker says Republican candidates are all ‘MAGA’ no matter if they wear ‘boots’ in swipe at Ron DeSantis’ shoes

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took aim at 2024 Republican candidates, disguising their ‘extreme MAGA agenda’ behind various appearances and sales tactics

“They may try to dress it up in different ways — with boots, high heels or a red tie — but it’s all the same,” he said with a laugh at a news conference in Miami.

Comes as Republicans descend on Florida city for the third GOP debate

The Democratic governor of Illinois, and pundit for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, said Tuesday that no matter which candidates they are masquerading as, they are all pursuing the same “extreme MAGA agenda.”

Gov. JB Pritzker said all 2024 Republican candidates have the same agenda, but claimed they are “dressed up” in different ways — such as with red ties, boots and high heels.

During a press conference ahead of the third Republican presidential primary debate, Pritzker addressed some jokes and criticism claiming that Governor DeSantis wears lifts in his cowboy boots to appear taller.

“The MAGA agenda is not an agenda about freedom – it’s about fear,” said Pritzker of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) after 1991 in Miami, Florida. “Everyone in these Republican primaries believes in this agenda.”

He specifically addressed the ongoing jokes and rumors that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wears lifts in his cowboy boots to appear taller.

Pritzker was joined by Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Florida Democratic Party Chairman Nikki Fried, among others.

The group denounced DeSantis’ Florida blueprint, saying his policies would be devastating nationally.

DeSantis will be joined on stage Wednesday by four other candidates — and Trump, who is skipping the debate, remains the distant frontrunner. Still, Democrats gathered in Miami on Tuesday were primarily focused on attacking Florida’s governor.

But Pritzker acknowledged that all candidates are pushing the same agenda.

“We are of course here in Florida to talk about the debate that will take place tomorrow night,” he noted. “And we’re at ground zero on the MAGA agenda, and that’s why I’m here.”

DeSantis will debate Wednesday night with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Haley jumped on the attack on DeSantis for wearing his boots.

Pritzker also noted “red ties and high heels” — likely referring to Donald Trump (left), who normally wears a stark red tie, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (right), the only woman running in the Republican primaries .

Haley, the only woman to run in the Republican primary, joked that she “never” hid the fact that she wears high heels, while DeSantis denied wearing lifts in addition to heeled boots.

“Will you wear higher heels than Ron DeSantis during the debate next week so that you look taller than him on stage?” Daily Show guest host Charlamagne Tha God questioned Haley during an interview last Wednesday.

‘Don’t know. We’ll have to find out,” the presidential candidate from South Carolina responded about her rival.

“Let me tell you, I’ve always talked about my high heels,” Haley joked. ‘I never hid that from anyone. I’ve always said, ‘Don’t wear them if you can’t run in them,’ so we’ll see if he can run in them.”