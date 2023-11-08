Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Israeli Extremists Believe Now Is the Time to Deploy Their Ethnic Cleansing Plots

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Israeli Extremists Believe Now Is the Time to Deploy Their Ethnic Cleansing Plots

    Jalaa Marey/Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images

    Palestinians fear Israel is in the midst of a violent plot to drive them out of Gaza and deep into the Egyptian desert forever.

    This existential terror is no overreaction to Israel’s brutal battle against Hamas, it is bolstered by an Israeli policy paper leaked last week that set out the conditions for expelling the Palestinians from their homeland after decades of plots and aspirations sketched out by extremists in Israel.

    Some of those extremists had just been welcomed into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s radical right-wing coalition government—just as Hamas gave them the opportunity to strike.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

