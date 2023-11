Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron was once considered a “rising star” in his state and in the GOP writ large.

He may have burned too bright.

In the deeply red state, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear beat back Cameron on Tuesday to retain the Governor’s mansion and step on the narrative that voters are turning away from Democratic policies. In fact, the race wasn’t even that close.

