AliExpress Unveils Singles Day Campaign: Here’s What to Buy from the World’s Biggest Shopping Day of the Year

Singles Day has arrived and online marketplace AliExpress is marking the occasion with a new celebrity partnership – and some of their best deals of the year.

Singles Day (November 11), one of the biggest shopping holidays in Asia, has now been expanded to countries around the world, as a chance to get deep discounts on home goods, best-selling electronics, toys and more. Originally designed as a counter-celebration to Valentine’s Day, Singles Day is appropriately celebrated on 11/11, as the four numbers resemble four individual people standing alone.

Like Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year, Singles Day has become a must-shop event on AliExpress.com. Officially called the “Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival,” the one-day sale broke records in 2012 as the largest online shopping event of the year, overtaking Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday sale in terms of gross merchandise value sold within 24 hour was generated. A few years later, AliExpress set nine Guinness World Records, selling the most mobile phones, watches and TVs (among other categories) of any retailer in a single day.

This year’s Singles Day deals promise to be just as good, with AliExpress noting that more than five million products will be marked down by up to 50% off online. Sales include thousands of well-known brands and retailers around the world. As part of its Singles Day campaign, AliExpress enlisted rapper and singer Swae Lee to help curate his favorite deals for shopping. Swae will also perform at an in-person Singles’ Day Pop Up Party in New York, taking place from November 9 to 12 at 69 Mercer Street in Soho.

The Grammy-nominated artist (who is indeed single, according to reports) says he was excited to partner with AliExpress to promote a little self-care and let fans know it’s okay to be single — and to spend a good deal on themselves. “I am happy to partner with AliExpress on Singles’ Day because for me it is a day to celebrate self-care, self-expression and individuality,” said Swae Lee in a press release. “My music and style have always been about being true to myself and standing out from the crowd. I believe that everyone should be able to express themselves in their own unique way, and AliExpress offers a wide range of unique products that help people do just that.”

Ready to shop some Singles Day discounts? Here’s a look at some of the best Singles Day deals on AliExpress, as chosen by Swae Lee.

A heated eye massager that delivers gentle pressure and vibration to relieve tension, relieve migraines and relax you before bed.

This portable foot massage cushion uses gentle electrical muscle stimulation to relieve tension and promote relaxation. It’s great for recovery after a run or walk, and it’s great for people who are on their feet all day for work.

This portable karaoke machine comes with two wireless microphones and a built-in speaker with surprisingly powerful sound for its size. Connect to your music via Bluetooth and use the control panel to adjust settings and voice effects. This karaoke machine is available in white or black.

Yes, you can get a starter drone for under $20. With this crazy deal, you get a drone that can shoot in up to 4K quality, with a 360-degree field of view, built-in obstacle detection, and the ability to pilot with the included remote control or your phone.

Move this portable massager over your scalp and body for targeted relief from sore muscles, fatigue and stress. Choose from six different massage styles and three speeds. The waterproof massager is safe enough to use in the shower, while the soft silicone material is gentle on your skin and flexible enough to get out even the toughest knots.

Swae Lee is a big basketball fan, so it’s no surprise that he chose this arcade-style basketball set as one of his AliExpress picks. Choose from eight different game modes, with an LED screen that keeps score. The set includes a backboard, two nets, ramp and side net. The game’s dimensions are 81 x 43 x 80.5 inches, but it folds down to half that size for storage.

Swae Lee is known to ride around backstage and on music video sets on a portable electric scooter like this one, which reaches speeds of up to 50 km per hour and features a built-in bell, hand brakes and an LCD screen. Everything charges in 4-5 hours and the scooter can be folded to fit easily in the trunk or cupboard.

Although Singles Day has been around for a while, this is the fifteenth year of AliExpress’ 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. While the company plans to generate millions in revenue from eager online deal hunters, they’re offering a little more altruistic reason for the event. In a press release, AliExpress said Singles Day “has become a time of year when people spend on themselves and emphasize self-care, wellness and self-love. It represents an opportunity to live your best life by taking advantage of maximum savings and endless choices during the world’s largest shopping festival.”

