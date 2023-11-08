Scott Zolak thinks there’s a ‘less than 50’ percent chance Bill Belichick returns as Patriots coach next season

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“It feels like it’s going backwards every year.”

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 2-7 this season. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With New England currently sitting in last place in the AFC with a 2-7 record, it’s safe to say the Patriots’ 2023 campaign is already lost.

But before fans can fully turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and the hopes resting on what will be a busy offseason, Robert Kraft and the Patriots ownership group must determine who will steer the ship for New England in 2024 and beyond.

And in the wake of a disastrous 2023 season — coupled with a prolonged decline for the franchise following Tom Brady’s departure in 2020 — former Patriots QB and 98.5 The Sports Hub radio host Scott Zolak doesn’t have much of a chance that Belichick will either. patrolling the sidelines of Gillette Stadium next fall.

“Here? Probably. … I would say less than 50 (percent), honestly, Zolak said Tuesday when asked to give his percentages on whether Belichick will be back next season. “Because I think it’s not just about this year is going. I think it’s about the three year plan. Three and change, after Brady and where you’ve been and where it’s going, and it feels like it’s going backwards every year.

With the chances of a playoff berth virtually nil at this stage of the 2023 season, Belichick’s job security has emerged as one of the major storylines hanging over a somber Gillette Stadium this fall.

“Yes, my focus is on preparing for the Colts,” Belichick said during his Monday morning press conference when asked if he has received any certainty about his future for the remainder of the season.

As for whether or not he might coach for his job on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany?

“I’m going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts,” he replied.