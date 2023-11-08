These 22 House Democrats voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her rhetoric on Israel — while these 4 Republicans voted against it

Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a candlelight vigil outside the Capitol on Tuesday to commemorate one month since the Hamas attack on Israel.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rashida Tlaib, the sole Palestinian American in Congress, was censured for her rhetoric on Israel.

It came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to censure her last week — and failed.

22 Democrats voted for a more narrow resolution proposed by a different House Republican.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan was censured by the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening for comments she’s made about Israel in the month since the October 7 Hamas attack.

22 House Democrats voted with the vast majority of Republicans to support a censure resolution put forward by Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia condemning Tlaib.

4 Republicans voted against it, largely on free speech grounds, while 3 Democrats and 1 Republican voted present.

Tlaib argued in a floor speech earlier on Tuesday that Republicans were attempting to silence her and dehumanize Palestinians, and fellow Democrats also argued that the congresswoman had a right to free speech.

“It’s a shame my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than they are on saving lives, as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000,” wrote Tlaib in a statement on the censure effort. “Many of them have shown me that Palestinian lives simply do not matter to them, but I still do not police their rhetoric or actions.”

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forced a vote on a censure resolution accusing Tlaib of “leading an insurrection” on Capitol Hill because she spoke at a pro-Palestinian protest on Capitol Hill on October 18.

That effort failed after 23 Republicans voted to table that resolution, and McCormick was among those who voted against it. So this week, he introduced a resolution that was more narrowly tailored toward Tlaib’s comments.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Ritchie Torres of New York, and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey all voted to censure fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

McCormick’s resolution focused on three aspects of Tlaib’s rhetoric:

Her use of the word “resistance” in her statement on the Hamas attack, where she argued that the “suffocating, dehumanizing conditions” in the Palestinian territories could “lead to resistance.”Her claim that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza, despite contradictory evidence. She later acknowledged that the Gaza Health Ministry’s claims were in doubt and called for an independent investigation.Her use of the slogan “from the river to the sea,” a slogan that many view as antisemitic but is viewed as a call for freedom and equality by many Palestinians.

Tlaib is the second member of Congress to be censured this year after Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California was censured in June over Republican grievances for his handling of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Overall, she’s the 26th member of Congress in American history to be censured.

Four lawmakers voted present: Republican Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio,and Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Donald Norcoss of New Jersey, and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

Here are the 22 Democrats who voted to censure Tlaib:

Rep. Steve Cohen of TennesseeRep. Jim Costa of CaliforniaRep. Angie Craig of MinnesotaRep. Don Davis of North CarolinaRep. Lois Frankel of FloridaRep. Jared Golden of MaineRep. Dan Goldman of New YorkRep. Josh Gottheimer of New JerseyRep. Greg Landsman of OhioRep. Susie Lee of NevadaRep. Kathy Manning of North CarolinaRep. Jared Moskowitz of FloridaRep. Wiley Nickel of North CarolinaRep. Chris Pappas of New HampshireRep. Marie Gluensenkamp PerezRep. Pat Ryan of New YorkRep. Brad Schneider of IllinoisRep. Kim Schrier of WashingtonRep. Darren Soto of FloridaRep. Ritchie Torres of New YorkRep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of FloridaRep. Frederica Wilson of Florida

And here are the Republicans who voted against censuring her:

Rep. Ken Buck of ColoradoRep. John Duarte of CaliforniaRep. Thomas Massie of KentuckyRep. Tom McClintock of California

