Read fuming bride’s aggressive texts after her grandma mistakenly shared photos of her wedding dress on Facebook: ‘This is so wrong’

A furious bride-to-be has been slammed online after lashing out at her own grandmother for accidentally posting photos of her dream dress on Facebook.

The young woman shared photos of texts showing her mistreating her elderly grandmother who accidentally turned the secret snaps into a profile picture.

The angry bride explained that she and her mother-in-law cried when she tried on the dress and thought it was “the one.”

So when she woke up to see her tech-deficient grandmother, she posted them so the whole world could see she was furious.

A bride revealed her fury after waking up to find her grandmother had accidentally posted her dream wedding dress on Facebook

The message included a strange caption offering to buy the bride a variety of crowns to try on with the dress – this made it obvious that it was meant to be sent as a message.

The bride asked her grandmother to take the photos and told her the mistake had “deeply hurt” her.

The grandmother seemed exhausted.

“I’m so sorry, I was trying to send you the photos. I don’t know what I did to make this appear there. I don’t know how to remove it. I’m so sorry, I wouldn’t do anything on purpose to hurt you, I love you,” the grandmother replied kindly.

But the bride-to-be was having none of it and drove to her house before asking where she was.

She called the mistake an “absolute fucking betrayal” and banned her grandmother from coming to her wedding.

She also posted about the error on Facebook.

“I’m absolutely crushed by this,” she explained.

And said that when she saw it the morning after the shopping trip, she asked her grandmother to take it off.

The clumsy grandmother made matters worse by accidentally replacing the profile picture and story with other photos of the dress.

“It’s currently still online and my whole family has seen it or commented on it,” she said.

She added that the shopping trip led to the discovery of three “amazing” dresses. The women, including her grandmother, who had supported her during the fitting, were sworn to secrecy.

The bride-to-be said her grandmother made things worse when she tried to fix the mistake.

And they all promised not to show anyone the photos from the day – especially the first three dresses – which all appeared on Grandma’s feed.

Even though people could understand why the bride was upset, they couldn’t understand how she treated the elderly woman in such a horrible way.

Many called the bride a bridezilla and were shocked that she posted evidence of her abusive behavior online, while playing the role of the victim.

“Okay, being upset is understandable. His reaction is not. Give the elderly some patience, the technology is much more advanced than what they are used to,” one woman said.

“Damn, my grandmother doesn’t know how to use Facebook and I could see her making a mistake like that. Honestly, my fiancé loves him and I think if I talked to him that way he would leave me. This is such horrible behavior following an accident,” said another.

A third added: “I want to know who Nana is so I can go to her house and help her block you from her life.”

But people claim she is at fault – because of how she mistreated her grandmother following the situation.

The bride was further humiliated after describing her grandmother as her pillar and main support person.

She explained that her own mother was toxic and abusive, but the awkward grandmother had been with her through thick and thin.

“I love it when unhinged people have to preface their horrible actions with ‘I experienced trauma,’ as if that even matters after you violently threaten your grandmother. What a sick person,” one woman said.

A second agreed: “How can you call your grandmother your rock and then literally send abusive messages and threaten her. This is actually one of the worst things I’ve ever read.

A screenshot of the woman’s original post was shared with marriage shaming groups where thousands of people expressed shock and outrage.